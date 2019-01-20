ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 18, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 18, 2019 German: https://www.advaoptical.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements English: https://www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2019 German: https://www.advaoptical.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements English: https://www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements