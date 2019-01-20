Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADVA Optical Networking SE    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE (ADV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 11:36:14 am
6.955 EUR   +3.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 11:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

20.01.2019 / 17:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 18, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 18, 2019 German: https://www.advaoptical.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements English: https://www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2019 German: https://www.advaoptical.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements English: https://www.advaoptical.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-statements


20.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767689  20.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
11:20aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
11:15aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : simplifies network operations with launch of Ensemble ..
AQ
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : simplifies network operations with launch of Ensemble ..
PU
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : simplifies network operations with launch of Ensemble ..
AQ
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : delivers 300G over trans-Atlantic distance in FSP 3000..
AQ
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : redefines service demarcation for the small cell era
AQ
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Correction of a release from 04/10/2017 according t..
EQ
2018ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : brings optimized 100G service aggregation to the netwo..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 501 M
EBIT 2018 13,9 M
Net income 2018 13,1 M
Debt 2018 23,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,84
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 347 M
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,05 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE11.19%394
CISCO SYSTEMS3.92%202 453
QUALCOMM-3.76%66 996
NOKIA OYJ5.45%33 959
ERICSSON-1.08%28 472
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.49%18 900
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.