Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADVA Optical Networking SE    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.07.2020 / 15:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Street: Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code: 98617
City: Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DNB Asset Management S.A.
City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % 50,187,966
Previous notification 3.04 % 0.00 % 3.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006 0 1,498,114 0.00 % 2.99 %
Total 1,498,114 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jul 2020


24.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1101269  24.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1101269&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
09:35aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
07/23ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : 2020 6M Report
PU
07/23ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : posts final Q2 2020 financial results
EQ
07/23ADVA : posts final Q2 2020 financial results
BU
07/16ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Preliminary revenue and profitability development i..
BU
07/16ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Preliminary revenue and profitability development i..
EQ
07/14ADVA : teams up with OTN Systems to provide end-to-end industrial connectivity
BU
07/09ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : KCOM extends high-speed connectivity with ADVA's packe..
BU
07/02ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Telstra Wholesale deploys ADVA technology in Australia..
BU
06/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 555 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2020 4,89 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
Net Debt 2020 36,8 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 352 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,33 €
Last Close Price 7,01 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE-13.35%408
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.15%200 179
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.01%42 506
ERICSSON AB28.00%39 472
NOKIA OYJ15.61%24 823
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-10.50%24 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group