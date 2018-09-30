Log in
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2018 | 09:00am CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
30.09.2018 / 08:56
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
49.899.626


Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 515 M
EBIT 2018 17,5 M
Net income 2018 14,3 M
Debt 2018 26,9 M
Yield 2018 0,33%
P/E ratio 2018 24,90
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 337 M
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,34 €
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE11.81%391
CISCO SYSTEMS27.02%220 933
QUALCOMM15.12%105 350
ERICSSON48.12%29 650
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.27%20 856
ARISTA NETWORKS INC12.63%19 853
