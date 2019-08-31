Log in
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2019 | 05:55am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.08.2019 / 11:54
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
50.162.966


31.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

866645  31.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866645&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 544 M
EBIT 2019 19,0 M
Net income 2019 11,3 M
Debt 2019 47,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,60  €
Last Close Price 5,89  €
Spread / Highest target 86,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE-6.79%321
CISCO SYSTEMS9.09%200 381
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD22.61%39 414
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS57.26%29 951
NOKIA OYJ-10.55%27 707
ERICSSON AB-1.87%25 741
