DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.11.2019 / 13:37

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer ADVA Optical Networking SE

Märzenquelle 1-3

98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.11.2019 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 50.181.966



