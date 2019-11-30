Log in
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/30/2019 | 07:40am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.11.2019 / 13:37
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.11.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
50.181.966


30.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

925341  30.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=925341&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
