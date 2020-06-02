Log in
ADVA Optical Networking SE    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
ADVA Optical Networking : Zenlayer uses ADVA FSP 3000 to tackle huge surge in cloud data demand

06/02/2020

News summary:

  • Zenlayer seeing enormous growth in data demand from gaming, cloud computing and social media companies
  • ADVA’s open optical transport solution meeting this demand with ultra-low-latency connectivity
  • FSP 3000 platform is a future-proof investment that easily scales

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Zenlayer is deploying its FSP 3000 technology to provide dynamic, highly available services to some of the world’s biggest gaming, cloud computing and social media companies. The solution will deliver flexible, ultra-low-latency connectivity, enabling the cloud service provider to address huge bandwidth needs as and when required. This is essential for Zenlayer’s customers that require highly resilient services with dynamic capacity. Built on the compact and scalable ADVA FSP 3000 platform, the new network will carry multiple services, including Ethernet, Fibre Channel and SONET/SDH. For maximum efficiency and elasticity, it also features ADVA’s QuadFlex™ line cards and OpenFabric™ cross-connect technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005062/en/

Zenlayer is answering a huge surge in data demand with the ADVA FSP 3000 (Photo: Business Wire)

Zenlayer is answering a huge surge in data demand with the ADVA FSP 3000 (Photo: Business Wire)

“With this deployment, we’re injecting new levels of flexibility and reliability into our infrastructure. ADVA’s technology offers a major boost to our customers who are delivering more and more data-intensive real-time services to their end users. It opens the door to the next generation of teleconferencing, streaming and online gaming technologies,” said Alex Wang, network architect and product manager, Zenlayer. “Our new solution is extremely efficient in terms of footprint and power consumption. It’s also a future-proof investment ready to scale even further in years to come. Another key component in the success of the project was our close working relationship with ADVA’s engineers. They made sure the whole process was seamless and speedy from network design to shipment and implementation.”

Zenlayer’s new transport network includes some of ADVA’s most innovative technology. Specifically designed for scale and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 platform ensures that the infrastructure meets the most stringent density and energy demands. Using ADVA FSP 3000 QuadFlex™ technology, the solution delivers outstanding spectral efficiency. The new network also features the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric™, an OTN cross-connect that creates a distributed architecture, empowering Zenlayer to simply and efficiently adjust bandwidth and turn up new services in an instant. What’s more, for Zenlayer customers such as public cloud and global gaming companies, the solution’s low-latency, high-availability performance will translate directly into end-user satisfaction.

“This deployment will benefit a great number of enterprises operating in Taiwan and Singapore. With the ability to flexibly and efficiently transport multi-traffic services at speeds up to 200Gbit/s, Zenlayer’s telecom, cloud service and gaming customers can enhance the experience of their end users and gain a vital competitive edge,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. “Zenlayer has a clear vision of what its customers expect and a bold strategy for delivering it. By harnessing our technology and the expertise of our engineers, Zenlayer has created a network ready to adapt to evolving demands and able to expand further in years to come.”

“Our open FSP 3000 technology is the ultimate response to ever-increasing data requirements. It gives Zenlayer the tools it needs to grow its network and develop its edge cloud services in a cost-efficient and highly sustainable way,” said Rocky Weicong Zhou, director, global business development, ADVA. “Combined with our QuadFlex™ and OpenFabric™ technologies, our FSP 3000 platform provides superb levels of capacity and agility. It enables Zenlayer to respond flexibly to huge increases in traffic volume while at the same time making savings on energy use and rack space. With a highly flexible and efficient transport system, Zenlayer can give its enterprise customers world-class connectivity to markets across the globe.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com


© Business Wire 2020
