ADVA Optical Networking : named Fierce Innovation Awards finalist

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been shortlisted for this year's Fierce Innovation Awards - Telecom Edition. The latest release of the ADVA Ensemble network functions virtualization (NFV) platform was one of three finalists chosen by the judging panel. The nomination recognizes the value of the industry-leading ADVA Ensemble suite, an open, cloud-centric software solution for real-world deployment of virtualized services. Utilized as a universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) solution by numerous Tier 1 service providers and large global enterprises, the feature-rich platform was recently upgraded for enhanced networking capabilities, manageability and scale.

'We're honored that our solution has been recognized by this expert panel of judges. Being shortlisted for the Fierce Innovation Awards highlights how we continue to lead the industry by delivering the promise of NFV today. With the newest release of our product portfolio, we've addressed fundamental security and complexity challenges. Using our unique experience, we've engineered the exact solution that Tier 1 customers need to provide agile, cost-efficient virtualized offerings,' said Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA. 'With our upgraded Ensemble suite, operators can easily onboard new virtual network functions (VNFs) and build, monitor and control complex VNF service chains. It provides an easily manageable system that saves cost and accelerates service activation.'

Selected by a judging panel composed of global carriers, the upgraded ADVA Ensemble suite offers service providers and enterprises a way to bring the power of the cloud to telecommunication networks. Already a clear market leader, the newest release of the NFV solution features several key enhancements based on ADVA's unique experience with major customers. These include powerful management and orchestration (MANO) capabilities that enable the rollout of secure virtualized services across multiple locations with complete flexibility and scale. Other improvements are monitoring and troubleshooting features for remote, automated zero-touch provisioning and a patent-pending IP Passthrough feature, which is key for point-to-point SD-WAN. The 2019 award winners will be announced on Thursday, November 14 in Fierce Telecom's Innovation Report.

'Our Ensemble suite delivers a highly flexible and field-proven way to deploy virtualized services. Its ability to empower customers with sophisticated cloud-based offerings, while also improving cost, security and troubleshooting, has clearly impressed the Fierce Innovation Awards judges,' commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. 'One of the key advantages of our platform is that it provides access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem. That means our customers can choose from the market's most comprehensive list of best-in-class third-party VNFs, including the most popular SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization products, as well as common off-the-shelf or white box servers. It's that unrivalled freedom of choice that gives our customers a vital competitive edge.'