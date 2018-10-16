Log in
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
ADVA commits to developing complete commercial solution for TIP's disaggregated cell site gateway group

10/16/2018

New offering will be perfectly timed to help mobile network operators embrace 5G opportunities

London, UK. October 16, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) announced today that it's developing a complete commercial solution to support the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) group. The new solution will comprise a fully tested and integrated white box gateway device and a comprehensive bundle of installation, commissioning and monitoring services. This announcement comes at a time when mobile network operators are actively seeking cost-effective cell site gateway solutions to accommodate the mass rollout of 5G services. The full solution is expected to be generally available in the second half of 2019.  

"What we're announcing today will give mobile network operators a simple and complete solution to a key problem with their 5G rollouts: How do they cost-effectively deploy hundreds of thousands of cell site gateways to meet 5G traffic demands?" said Niall Robinson, VP, global business development, ADVA. "We're helping to steer the DCSG group forward and rapidly bring a solution to market that answers a very real problem for operators across the globe. What stands us apart here is our previous success in the TIP environment. We know what it takes to push an idea from concept to reality and it's something we'll do again here."

ADVA's DCSG solution is the second commercial offering it has developed for TIP. The first solution was built around the open and disaggregated Voyager device for the Open Optical Packet Transport group. In less than two years, this project was taken from a blueprint to a full commercial solution. As with the Voyager product, ADVA will be working closely with partners to develop the cell site gateway device. Currently, Edgecore is providing key support in designing and building the hardware as part of ADVA's integrated solution which, when coupled with supporting services, enables customers to benefit from an open, yet cohesive cell site solution.

"What we're developing with the team at ADVA has the potential to dramatically change the whole nature of cell site gateways," said Luis MartinGarcia, co-chair, DCSG project group, TIP, and manager, network technologies, Facebook. "By moving away from a closed proprietary system to an open, disaggregated and vendor-neutral infrastructure, mobile network operators have a genuine opportunity to increase network efficiencies."

"With ever increasing bandwidth demands and the upcoming rollout of 5G services, mobile networks are perfectly suited for the deployment of high-volume, disaggregated and open network elements, which have been proven to lower costs and increase service flexibility in our customers' telecom and data center networks," said Mark Basham, VP, business development, EMEA, Edgecore Networks. "To meet the requirements for open cell site infrastructure, Edgecore has been working closely with the TIP DCSG group, its lead European operators, and ADVA. We are pleased to be developing the Edgecore cell site gateway in conformance with the TIP DCSG specifications, and look forward to introducing the gateway to the market and to further collaboration with ADVA on complete solutions for mobile network operators."

About ADVA Optical Networking
ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com

For press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations(at)advaoptical.com

For investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com


Financials (€)
Sales 2018 515 M
EBIT 2018 15,0 M
Net income 2018 12,0 M
Debt 2018 26,9 M
Yield 2018 0,34%
P/E ratio 2018 27,64
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 327 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE9.41%379
CISCO SYSTEMS16.63%201 687
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 312
ERICSSON37.16%27 456
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS32.84%19 138
