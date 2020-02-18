ADVA : unveils industry's most compact 100G edge demarcation solution

FSP 150-XG400 Series removes metro bandwidth bottlenecks and offers easy route to MEF 3.0-certified 100G services

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched the industry’s most compact demarcation and aggregation technology, bringing cost-effective MEF 3.0-certified 100Gbit/s services to the network edge. The ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series enables businesses and mobile network operators (MNOs) to easily scale their metro networks and tackle booming bandwidth demand. Specifically engineered to deliver MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet 100Gbit/s demarcation and 10Gbit/s service aggregation, the new product family features the market’s only uncompromised line-rate 100Gbit/s activation testing. It also supports hardware-based timing for ultra-precise frequency and phase synchronization, making it the ideal choice for radio access networks. With its high-density and environmentally hardened design, the ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series is also easy to deploy in space-restrictive locations with no temperature control – a key requirement for the rollout of 5G connectivity.

The ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series features the industry's only uncompromised full line-speed activation testing for 100G services. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The arrival of 5G is bringing unprecedented data speeds, but mobile applications can only be as fast as the backhaul network. That’s why MNOs are now looking to upgrade their access infrastructure from 10Gbit/s to 100Gbit/s line rates. Our FSP 150-XG400 Series supports a smooth and extremely cost-effective migration to higher capacity while also enabling the distribution of precise network synchronization that next-generation services require,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “With their compact, ETSI-compliant design, our FSP 150-XG400 devices remove the need for deep shelves and excessive rack height units. This makes it easy and affordable to seamlessly upgrade from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s or even 100Gbit/s service delivery. What’s more, the new solutions feature integrated testing capabilities, so operators don’t have to bother with expensive high-bitrate testing equipment.”

The ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series of high-density service aggregation solutions is the ultimate tool for scaling edge networks for future wholesale, business, mobile fronthaul and backhaul service needs. Available in a 1RU or 2RU form factor, the unprecedentedly compact and highly versatile product range features 1, 10, 25, 40 or 100GbE interfaces. Each device comes with carrier-class Ethernet OAM and Y.1564 feature sets, including unique full line-speed activation testing for services up to 100Gbit/s. The ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series supports network overlay capabilities for the delivery of MEF services over IP networks. It also provides standard SDN interfaces and can be directly controlled from open source and commercial SDN controllers. Able to withstand an extended temperature range, the ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series avoids the high cost of air conditioning, enabling ease of deployment even in extreme environments.

“Our newest product family removes all the roadblocks and makes the task of transforming metro networks simple. With our FSP 150-XG400 Series delivering high-density demarcation and aggregation, businesses can expand and embrace the potential of IoT, and operators can deliver the next level of resilient SLA-based Carrier Ethernet services,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “No other solution available offers such high port count, full testing capabilities and comprehensive network synchronization features with this level of design density. Our devices also provide proven OAM capabilities as well as fully automated service activation. Whether you need high-speed connectivity for cloud-centric business applications or building your enterprise IoT architecture, our FSP 150-XG400 Series has you covered.”

