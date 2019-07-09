Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADVA Optical Networking SE    ADV   DE0005103006

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

(ADV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

POST Luxembourg deploys ADVA ALM for comprehensive fiber monitoring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Fiber assurance solution improves network performance and significantly reduces repair times

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. July 9, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that POST Luxembourg has deployed its ALM fiber monitoring solution. The country’s leading provider of ICT and telecom services is leveraging the technology in key sections of its dark fiber network to improve operational efficiency and service availability. The ADVA ALM fiber assurance solution is delivering precise information about the integrity of critical links of POST Luxembourg’s infrastructure, enabling it to instantly pinpoint and respond to faults. The solution, which integrated seamlessly with POST Luxembourg’s existing network management system, shortens repair cycles, ensures services quality and helps improve sustainability by reducing truck rolls and wasted repair efforts.

“The ADVA ALM is now providing 24/7 assurance for key sections of our dark fiber. It’s a cost-efficient and energy-efficient solution with a compact physical footprint. It’s also flexible and service agnostic so it doesn’t interfere with any applications utilizing our network,” said Patrick Rausch, project manager, POST Luxembourg. “With the ADVA ALM, field technicians can monitor our infrastructure from anywhere in Luxembourg by simply using a secure custom environment running on any tablet PC and remotely identify any areas of concern. We can then take targeted action even before SLA incidents are raised. It’s a useful tool in our mission to limit downtime, improve efficiency and give our customers a crucial competitive advantage.”

Requiring no active equipment at the user site, the ADVA ALM is a non-intrusive device that offers full fiber visibility. By rapidly detecting and resolving issues, POST Luxembourg’s technicians can now improve customer experience. Unlike other test equipment, the ADVA ALM is built on standardized, open management interfaces that ease integration into operational support systems. It’s controlled by ADVA’s user-friendly network management system. The solution even features bespoke 9-degree connectors tailored to the precise requirements of POST Luxembourg’s network.

“What sets our ALM technology apart is its size and its cost. There really is no other solution out there that delivers comprehensive proactive fiber monitoring and guarantees superior performance with such little extra investment. It will help POST Luxembourg deliver even greater levels of availability and efficiency,” commented Sander Jansen, director, product line management, ADVA. “Specifically engineered to be a simple plug-and-play fiber assurance device, our ALM provides continuous monitoring, enabling operators to know immediately if and where issues arise. This real-time data is key to supervising and assuring dark fiber services, especially when selling higher value service level agreements. What’s more, by reducing truck rolls and carbon footprint, our ALM technology creates value both now and in years to come.”

About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com

For press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations@advaoptical.com

For investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations@advaoptical.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
03:01aPOST Luxembourg deploys ADVA ALM for comprehensive fiber monitoring
GL
07/02Nokia and ADVA demo end-to-end 5G synchronization solution
GL
06/30ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
06/27Axians UK selects ADVA to deliver risk-free NFV solutions
GL
06/26ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : LU-CIX harnesses ADVA FSP 3000 for 400G backbone
AQ
06/25LU-CIX harnesses ADVA FSP 3000 for 400G backbone
GL
06/11POST Luxembourg harnesses Ensemble Activator for rapid service provisioning
GL
06/04CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 31/05/2 : 50 CET/CEST - ADVA Optical Networking SE:..
EQ
06/04ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : and Dell EMC deliver open uCPE solution
PU
06/03ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 544 M
EBIT 2019 27,3 M
Net income 2019 16,4 M
Debt 2019 46,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 345 M
Chart ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Duration : Period :
ADVA Optical Networking SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,20  €
Last Close Price 6,83  €
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Protiva Chief Executive Officer
Nikos Theodosopoulos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Glingener Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Johanna Hey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE10.31%380
CISCO SYSTEMS30.63%242 289
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD9.40%37 856
ERICSSON AB14.68%30 979
NOKIA OYJ-11.21%28 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.96%28 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About