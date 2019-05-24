Log in
Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

05/24/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Media release

Annual General Meeting of Adval Tech Holding AG

Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

Niederwangen, May 24, 2019, 7 a.m. - The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting on May 23. Among other things they agreed to a distribution from reserves from capital contributions of CHF 4.20 per registered share, the future remuneration of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management, as well as the variable remuneration for the past financial year. All members of the Board of Directors were reelected for a further term of one year. The shareholders also re-elected Willy Michel as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Willy Michel, Christian Mäder and Roland Waibel as members of the Nominations and Compensation Committee.

Background information about the Adval Tech Group

Adding value through innovation - that's what Adval Tech stands for. Adval Tech is the partner of choice - for high-volume components and assemblies manufactured in metal and plastic. Adval Tech focuses on the automotive market and on related applications. Adval Tech covers the entire value chain as a one-stop-shop, from product development to prototyping, to mold and tool development, and through to component production and assembly.

Contact

Markus Reber, CFO, phone +41 31 980 82 70, markus.reber@advaltech.com

Valeria Poretti-Rezzonico, Head Corporate HR/Communication, phone +41 31 980 82 66, valeria.poretti@advaltech.com

Download media release

www.advaltech.com/en/group/investors/company-news/ad-hoc-notices

Agenda

End of August 2019, Announcement of semi-annual results 2019




