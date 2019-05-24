Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

Niederwangen, May 24, 2019, 7 a.m. - The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting on May 23. Among other things they agreed to a distribution from reserves from capital contributions of CHF 4.20 per registered share, the future remuneration of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management, as well as the variable remuneration for the past financial year. All members of the Board of Directors were reelected for a further term of one year. The shareholders also re-elected Willy Michel as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Willy Michel, Christian Mäder and Roland Waibel as members of the Nominations and Compensation Committee.