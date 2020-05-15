Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

Niederwangen, May 15, 2020, 7.00 a.m. - The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday afternoon without an audience. Among other things they agreed to a dividend of CHF 2.70 per registered share (CHF 1.35 as distribution from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 1.35 as ordinary dividend), as well as the future remuneration of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. The current members of the Board of Directors Hans Dreier and Christian Mäder were reelected for a further one-year term. René Rothen and Jürg Schori were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. The shareholders also elected René Rothen as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori as members of the Nominations and Compensation Committee.