ADVAL TECH HOLDING AG

ADVAL TECH HOLDING AG

(ADVN)
  Report
05/13 11:30:50 am
135 CHF   --.--%
01:05aAdval Tech shareholders approve all proposals
TE
04/21Adval Tech affected by the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis
TE
03/27Adval Tech performed well in 2019
TE
Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

05/15/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

Annual General Meeting of Adval Tech Holding AG

Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

Niederwangen, May 15, 2020, 7.00 a.m. - The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday afternoon without an audience. Among other things they agreed to a dividend of CHF 2.70 per registered share (CHF 1.35 as distribution from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 1.35 as ordinary dividend), as well as the future remuneration of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. The current members of the Board of Directors Hans Dreier and Christian Mäder were reelected for a further one-year term. René Rothen and Jürg Schori were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. The shareholders also elected René Rothen as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori as members of the Nominations and Compensation Committee.

Background information about the Adval Tech Group

Adding value through innovation - that's what Adval Tech stands for. Adval Tech is the partner of choice - for high-volume components and assemblies manufactured in metal and plastic. Adval Tech focuses on the automotive market and on related applications. Adval Tech covers the entire value chain as a one-stop-shop, from product development to prototyping, to mold and tool development, and through to component production and assembly.

Contact

Markus Reber, CFO, phone +41 31 980 82 70, markus.reber@advaltech.com

Valeria Poretti-Rezzonico, Head Corporate HR/Communication, phone +41 31 980 82 66, valeria.poretti@advaltech.com

Download media release

www.advaltech.com/en/group/investors/company-news/ad-hoc-notices

Agenda

August 21, 2020, Announcement of semi-annual results 2020




