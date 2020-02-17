Advance Auto Parts : Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, announced that on February 12, 2020, its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.25 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend is payable April 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 5, 2019, Advance operated 4,891 stores and 152 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,260 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

