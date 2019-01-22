Advance Auto Parts : Announces Partnership with The Midwest Auto Care Alliance

Advance to provide automotive parts and training support to MWACA member facilities

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, today announced a supply partnership with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA), https://www.mwaca.org, to provide automotive parts and training support to its member facilities.

The newly formed MWACA, formerly known as ASA Midwest, is a nonprofit association led by independent shop owners. MWACA focuses on offering its members programs and benefits designed to help them more effectively run their businesses such as online resources and training, a mentor program and an Advance Auto Parts rebate program.

“MWACA has been a strong supporter of Advance Professional for many years and is well known for its outstanding advocacy of independent automotive repair facilities,” said Todd Sanders, Sr. Vice President, Professional Sales at Advance. “We look forward to continuing to enhance our already strong and productive partnership with MWACA, its members and its leadership team. We are eager to help its members through excellent service and programs designed to improve shop performance and profitability.”

Advance, a Platinum partner of MWACA, also announced a new mentorship and apprenticeship initiative designed to attract and support new technicians in the automotive service industry. The initiative will identify internal shop trainers and provide a structured on-the-job curriculum to improve technician knowledge and focus on productivity enhancements.

Advance also is a top-level sponsor of the VISION Hi Tech Training Expo, one of MWACA’s annual events, this year being held in Overland Park, Kan. Feb. 28 – March 3.

“The support of Advance Professional and Carquest goes back more than a quarter of a century to the earliest days of the VISION event,” said Sheri Hamilton, Executive Director of MWACA. “They continue to support the association, its events and members as we work together to support shop owners in this ever-changing industry. We are proud and thankful to take our partnership to the next level.”

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 6, 2018, Advance operated 4,981 stores and 139 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,229 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Midwest Auto Care Alliance

MWACA is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association led by independent automotive service professionals and serving the needs of service professionals throughout Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Beginning as a seven-county Kansas City chapter in the late 1980’s, the progressive affiliate grew into ASA Missouri/Kansas, and continued to grow and expand into a six state affiliate known as ASA-Midwest. The affiliate separated from the national organization in September 2018 and became an independent regional association. As one of the premier and most active associations in the country, MWACA has chapters throughout their territory, as well as numerous Shop Owner Support (S.O.S.) Groups, a shop mentor program, and they are also the founder and host of the VISION HiTech Training & Expo event for 27 years. Information about MWACA and VISION can be found at www.mwaca.org and www.visionkc.com.

