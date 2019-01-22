Advance Auto Parts : Announces Partnership with The Midwest Auto Care Alliance

Advance to provide automotive parts and training support to MWACA member
facilities
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider that serves both professional installer and
do-it-yourself customers, today announced a supply partnership with the
Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA), https://www.mwaca.org,
to provide automotive parts and training support to its member
facilities.
The newly formed MWACA, formerly known as ASA Midwest, is a nonprofit
association led by independent shop owners. MWACA focuses on offering
its members programs and benefits designed to help them more effectively
run their businesses such as online resources and training, a mentor
program and an Advance Auto Parts rebate program.
“MWACA has been a strong supporter of Advance Professional for many
years and is well known for its outstanding advocacy of independent
automotive repair facilities,” said Todd Sanders, Sr. Vice President,
Professional Sales at Advance. “We look forward to continuing to enhance
our already strong and productive partnership with MWACA, its members
and its leadership team. We are eager to help its members through
excellent service and programs designed to improve shop performance and
profitability.”
Advance, a Platinum partner of MWACA, also announced a new mentorship
and apprenticeship initiative designed to attract and support new
technicians in the automotive service industry. The initiative will
identify internal shop trainers and provide a structured on-the-job
curriculum to improve technician knowledge and focus on productivity
enhancements.
Advance also is a top-level sponsor of the VISION Hi Tech Training Expo,
one of MWACA’s annual events, this year being held in Overland Park,
Kan. Feb. 28 – March 3.
“The support of Advance Professional and Carquest goes back more than a
quarter of a century to the earliest days of the VISION event,” said
Sheri Hamilton, Executive Director of MWACA. “They continue to support
the association, its events and members as we work together to support
shop owners in this ever-changing industry. We are proud and thankful to
take our partnership to the next level.”
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of October 6, 2018, Advance operated 4,981 stores and 139
Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,229 independently owned
Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico,
the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific
Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment
opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts,
accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
About Midwest Auto Care Alliance
MWACA is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association led by independent
automotive service professionals and serving the needs of service
professionals throughout Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and
Arkansas. Beginning as a seven-county Kansas City chapter in the late
1980’s, the progressive affiliate grew into ASA Missouri/Kansas, and
continued to grow and expand into a six state affiliate known as
ASA-Midwest. The affiliate separated from the national organization in
September 2018 and became an independent regional association. As one of
the premier and most active associations in the country, MWACA has
chapters throughout their territory, as well as numerous Shop Owner
Support (S.O.S.) Groups, a shop mentor program, and they are also the
founder and host of the VISION HiTech Training & Expo event for 27
years. Information about MWACA and VISION can be found at www.mwaca.org
and www.visionkc.com.
