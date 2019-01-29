Advance Auto Parts : Announces Redemption of 5.750% Notes Due 2020

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer
and do-it-yourself customers, today announced it will redeem the $300
million aggregate principle of its 5.750% Notes due 2020 using available
cash on hand.
“I am pleased with our teams’ ability to deliver meaningful financial
and operational improvements over the past several quarters,” said
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Shepherd. “We
remain incredibly disciplined in our approach to managing cash and
delivering on our capital allocation priorities. In line with our
financial priorities, the redemption of these notes reflects our focus
to maintain an investment grade rating and underscores our confidence to
generate significant cash flow from the business. We are confident in
our ability to continue driving value for our shareholders while
investing in initiatives to fuel the growth of Advance.”
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of October 6, 2018, Advance operated 4,981 stores and 139
Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,229 independently owned
Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico,
the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific
Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment
opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts,
accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this report are “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future
events or developments, and typically use words such as “believe,”
“anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “guidance,”
“outlook” or “estimate.” These forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, key assumptions for future financial performance
including net sales, store growth, comparable store sales, gross profit
rate, SG&A, adjusted operating income, income tax rate, integration and
transformation costs, adjusted operating income rate targets, capital
expenditures, inventory levels and free cash flow; statements regarding
expected growth and future performance of the Company; statements
regarding enhancements to shareholder value, strategic plans or
initiatives, growth or profitability, productivity targets and all other
statements that are not statements of historical facts. These statements
are based upon assessments and assumptions of management in light of
historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future
developments that often involve judgment, estimates, assumptions and
projections. Forward-looking statements reflect current views about our
plans, strategies and prospects, which are based on information
currently available as of the date of this release. Except as required
by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such
statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual
report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, and other
filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission
for additional risk factors that could materially affect the Company’s
actual results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from these statements. Therefore,
you should not place undue reliance on those statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005493/en/