Advance Auto Parts : Expands TechNet Program with New and Enhanced Offerings for Professional Shop Owners

05/29/2019 | 08:40am EDT

Improvements designed to help strengthen relationships between shops and customers

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, is introducing new benefits and enhanced offerings to TechNet Professional members in 2019. These new benefits and offerings include insurance and affinity benefits, enhancements to the nationwide warranty, digital menu boards, a TireAmerica.com partnership and a TechNet-branded Virtual Vehicle tool.

TechNet is a business solutions partnership program from Advance designed to help independently owned repair facilities grow their business and develop customer loyalty while maintaining their own identities and serving their local communities. More than 10,000-member shops across the United States and Canada are part of the TechNet banner program creating a trusted network of automotive repair shops across North America.

“We continue to listen to our TechNet members, many of whom have been partners of the program for more than 20 years, and are leveraging the feedback of shop owners and operators to introduce new benefits and optimize the banner program,” said Walter Scott, Senior Vice President of Professional Marketing and Programs at Advance. “TechNet is a key component of delivering the right experience and solutions to Professional customers. Ultimately, we strive to help our customers serve their customers better and grow their business as independent operators.”

The launch of a new insurance and affinity benefits program was a top priority to current TechNet customers. The insurance benefit program enables TechNet member shops to access health insurance plans for the individual, family or small business, including medical, dental, life, prescription discounts, disability and pet insurance. Business coverage, as well as HR and payroll services, launched in May.

Among the new enhancements for 2019, TechNet’s nationwide warranty has been simplified for an improved customer experience for both motorists and member shops. When motorists have service and repairs performed by an authorized TechNet professional service facility, they are covered by a nationwide limited repair warranty that extends across North America for 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. At the same time, TechNet also increased value for member shops by increasing the rate paid for local labor reimbursement claims.

The TechNet digital menu board is a new benefit included in membership that displays the shop’s services and pricing, as well as educational programming related to car maintenance and care, on a smart TV in the customer service area of a TechNet member’s shop. This digital menu board is customizable, enabling shops to make updates in real time to showcase their offers, and TechNet can also provide custom content tailored to the shop’s program preferences.

TechNet’s new national installer program partnership with TireAmerica.com gives shop owners the ability to offer their customers access to Tire America’s inventory for a wide range of vehicles. This partnership allows customers to select the necessary tires for their vehicle online, with Tire America shipping the tires directly to the TechNet shop for installation.

Virtual Vehicle, another important element of TechNet, supports the service recommendation by bringing the inspection results to life via vehicle system animations that illustrate the cause and effect of each problem. The inventory of more than 400 animations can be viewed in the shop lobby or can be emailed or texted to the customer allowing them to make an informed decision with confidence. Virtual Vehicle is also integrated with several shop management systems that enable the animations to be included in a regular communication process, and can easily sent to a customer via text or email. Finally, a customized loop of animations can be served on a lobby monitor or embedded in the shop website providing customer education opportunities.

“The enhancements introduced recently are programs that truly benefit our business,” said Christa Browne of Dave’s Automotive in Stockertown, Pa. “For example, increased labor rate reimbursement for warranty items speaks volumes to Advance’s commitment to bring us the best quality parts backed by the best industry warranty. We’re keeping our customers very happy knowing we stand by our work. That is commitment.”

For more information about TechNet and other services available from Advance, visit technetprofessional.com or call 1-877-280-5965.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 20, 2019, Advance operated 4,931 stores and 146 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,238 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
