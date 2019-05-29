Advance Auto Parts : Expands TechNet Program with New and Enhanced Offerings for Professional Shop Owners

Improvements designed to help strengthen relationships between shops and
customers
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider that serves both professional installer and
do-it-yourself customers, is introducing new benefits and enhanced
offerings to TechNet Professional members in 2019. These new benefits
and offerings include insurance and affinity benefits, enhancements to
the nationwide warranty, digital menu boards, a TireAmerica.com
partnership and a TechNet-branded Virtual Vehicle tool.
TechNet is a business solutions partnership program from Advance
designed to help independently owned repair facilities grow their
business and develop customer loyalty while maintaining their own
identities and serving their local communities. More than 10,000-member
shops across the United States and Canada are part of the TechNet banner
program creating a trusted network of automotive repair shops across
North America.
“We continue to listen to our TechNet members, many of whom have been
partners of the program for more than 20 years, and are leveraging the
feedback of shop owners and operators to introduce new benefits and
optimize the banner program,” said Walter Scott, Senior Vice President
of Professional Marketing and Programs at Advance. “TechNet is a key
component of delivering the right experience and solutions to
Professional customers. Ultimately, we strive to help our customers
serve their customers better and grow their business as independent
operators.”
The launch of a new insurance and affinity benefits program was a top
priority to current TechNet customers. The insurance benefit program
enables TechNet member shops to access health insurance plans for the
individual, family or small business, including medical, dental, life,
prescription discounts, disability and pet insurance. Business coverage,
as well as HR and payroll services, launched in May.
Among the new enhancements for 2019, TechNet’s nationwide warranty has
been simplified for an improved customer experience for both motorists
and member shops. When motorists have service and repairs performed by
an authorized TechNet professional service facility, they are covered by
a nationwide limited repair warranty that extends across North America
for 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. At the same time,
TechNet also increased value for member shops by increasing the rate
paid for local labor reimbursement claims.
The TechNet digital menu board is a new benefit included in membership
that displays the shop’s services and pricing, as well as educational
programming related to car maintenance and care, on a smart TV in the
customer service area of a TechNet member’s shop. This digital menu
board is customizable, enabling shops to make updates in real time to
showcase their offers, and TechNet can also provide custom content
tailored to the shop’s program preferences.
TechNet’s new national installer program partnership with
TireAmerica.com gives shop owners the ability to offer their customers
access to Tire America’s inventory for a wide range of vehicles. This
partnership allows customers to select the necessary tires for their
vehicle online, with Tire America shipping the tires directly to the
TechNet shop for installation.
Virtual Vehicle, another important element of TechNet, supports the
service recommendation by bringing the inspection results to life via
vehicle system animations that illustrate the cause and effect of each
problem. The inventory of more than 400 animations can be viewed in the
shop lobby or can be emailed or texted to the customer allowing them to
make an informed decision with confidence. Virtual Vehicle is also
integrated with several shop management systems that enable the
animations to be included in a regular communication process, and can
easily sent to a customer via text or email. Finally, a customized loop
of animations can be served on a lobby monitor or embedded in the shop
website providing customer education opportunities.
“The enhancements introduced recently are programs that truly benefit
our business,” said Christa Browne of Dave’s Automotive in Stockertown,
Pa. “For example, increased labor rate reimbursement for warranty items
speaks volumes to Advance’s commitment to bring us the best quality
parts backed by the best industry warranty. We’re keeping our customers
very happy knowing we stand by our work. That is commitment.”
For more information about TechNet and other services available from
Advance, visit technetprofessional.com
or call 1-877-280-5965.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of April 20, 2019, Advance operated 4,931 stores and 146
Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,238 independently owned
Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico,
the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands. Additional
information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer
services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings
can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005545/en/