Advance Auto Parts : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 19, 2019

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer
and do-it-yourself customers, will report its fourth quarter and full
year 2018 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to
begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. The
webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the
company’s website (www.AdvanceAutoParts.com).
For individuals unable to access the webcast, the event will be
available by dialing (844) 877-5989 and referencing conference
identification number 4245428. A replay of the conference call will be
available on the Advance website for one year.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of October 6, 2018, Advance operated 4,981 stores and 139
Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,229 independently owned
Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico,
the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific
Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment
opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts,
accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005337/en/