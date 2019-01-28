Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Advance Auto Parts    AAP

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS (AAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Advance Auto Parts : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 19, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 08:31am EST

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

For individuals unable to access the webcast, the event will be available by dialing (844) 877-5989 and referencing conference identification number 4245428. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Advance website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 6, 2018, Advance operated 4,981 stores and 139 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,229 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
08:31aADVANCE AUTO PARTS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Febr..
BU
01/22ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Announces Partnership with The Midwest Auto Care Alliance
BU
01/18Shutdown clouds outlook for consumer-driven U.S. economic growth
RE
01/17ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : AdventHealth Named Official Health Care Partner of Sebring ..
AQ
01/15ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
2018ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Completes Rollout of New MyAdvance Website to Deliver on Ev..
BU
2018ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : moving HQ from Virginia to North Carolina
AQ
2018HALLIBURTON : Advance Auto Parts, GE rise; Halliburton, Tyson Foods fall
AQ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Market Closes Mostly Lower As Oil Gets Clobbered
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 581 M
EBIT 2018 746 M
Net income 2018 425 M
Debt 2018 96,1 M
Yield 2018 0,16%
P/E ratio 2018 26,38
P/E ratio 2019 19,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 11 169 M
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Jeffrey W. Shepherd CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Fiona P. Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS-2.69%11 169
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC-2.00%27 030
AUTOZONE-2.83%20 533
COPART4.81%11 719
CARMAX-3.86%10 258
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC8.51%6 970
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.