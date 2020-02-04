Log in
Advance Auto Parts : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 18, 2020

02/04/2020 | 04:33pm EST

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

For individuals unable to access the webcast, the event will be available by dialing (866) 209-9668 and referencing conference identification number 6092935. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Advance website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 5, 2019, Advance operated 4,891 stores and 152 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,260 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 717 M
EBIT 2019 779 M
Net income 2019 488 M
Debt 2019 2 358 M
Yield 2019 0,18%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 9 133 M
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 169,42  $
Last Close Price 132,65  $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Jeffrey W. Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John F. Bergstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS-17.18%9 313
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-7.31%31 768
AUTOZONE, INC.-11.82%25 635
COPART, INC.11.57%23 792
CARMAX, INC.8.43%16 234
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.59%8 394
