The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts Inc. Investors (AAP)

02/18/2020 | 06:17pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (“Advance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAP) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you own Advance shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 964 M
EBIT 2020 844 M
Net income 2020 586 M
Debt 2020 2 169 M
Yield 2020 0,19%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 9 198 M
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 166,41  $
Last Close Price 141,81  $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Jeffrey W. Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John F. Bergstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS-16.59%9 198
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-10.81%29 480
AUTOZONE, INC.-11.59%24 848
COPART, INC.13.54%24 001
CARMAX, INC.12.71%16 144
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.58%9 387
