Advance Auto Parts : Dividend Announcement

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2020- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers provides a correction to the previously published Q1 2020 Earnings Release:

Dividend Payment

On May 15, 2020 the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on July 03, 2020 to all common stockholders of record as of June 19, 2020. The previous release misstated the date as June 13, 2020.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 18, 2020, Advance operated 4,843 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,258 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

