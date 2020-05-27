Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Advance Auto Parts, Inc.,    AAP

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,

(AAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) for breaches of fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AAP provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported vehicles.

If you suffered a loss as a result of AAP's misconduct, click here.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the pending class action lawsuit filed against AAP, in September 2015, AAP was still struggling to reap benefits from its acquisition of General Parts International and its stock price had sunk from the slowdown in its year-over-year growth. Consequently, activist investor Starboard Value LP acquired a $460 million stake in AAP and publicly pronounced it could turn AAP around if given the opportunity to install its own slate of managers and directors. AAP quickly conceded. Yet, six months after Starboard took control, AAP reported successive quarters of disappointing earnings and negative comp stores sales. Eager to reverse the declining stock price, AAP announced "[f]or 2017, [AAP] would deliver positive sales comp growth and a modest increase in operating margin" and promised 500 basis points of margin expansion by 2021. AAP continued to affirm this promise to the market despite dismal internal projections. In May 2017, AAP revealed comp sales of negative 2.7%, blaming the "weather" and assuring that AAP had "seen a dramatic improvement in [its] comps." However, by August 2017, AAP was forced to revise its guidance, stating that comp sales for 2017 would actually be negative 1 to 3% and margins would decrease by 200 to 300 basis points. On this news, AAP stock fell more than 20% per share, erasing $1.64 billion of market capitalization.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action against AAP settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,
05:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of A..
BU
05/21Americans splurge at Walmart, Target as stimulus checks kick in
RE
05/21ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fi..
AQ
05/19S&P stumbles as Moderna sinks on report questioning trial results
RE
05/19ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Dividend Announcement
PU
05/19Home Depot, Kohl's fall; Southwest, Advance Auto Parts rise
AQ
05/19ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
05/19U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 617 M
EBIT 2020 652 M
Net income 2020 437 M
Debt 2020 1 127 M
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 9 332 M
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts, Inc., Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 148,35 $
Last Close Price 141,71 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Jeffrey W. Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John F. Bergstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.,-16.66%9 332
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-8.93%29 625
AUTOZONE, INC.-5.74%26 229
COPART, INC.-2.93%20 632
CARMAX, INC.-2.79%13 855
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.73%11 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group