Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Advance Gold Corp.    AAX   CA0074422050

ADVANCE GOLD CORP.

(AAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction from Source: Advance Gold Closes Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

August 10, 2020

Correction from Source: Advance Gold Closes Private Placement

Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange to close its previously announced private placement financing (see July 20, July 22, and July 28, 2020 news releases). Subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, the Company will issue 7,200,000 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.12 until July 28, 2022, for gross proceeds of $720,000. Proceeds from the financing will be used to fund drilling at the Tabasquena project near Ojocaliente, Mexico and for general corporate purposes.

Shares acquired by the placees are, and shares which may be acquired upon the exercise of the share purchase warrants will be, subject to a hold period until November 29, 2020, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company to advance the Tabasquena project and for general corporate purposes.

About Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V)

Advance Gold is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Tabasquena Silver Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April 2018.

The Tabasquena project is located near the Milagros silver mine near the city of Ojocaliente, Mexico. Benefits at Tabasquena include road access to the claims, power to the claims, a 100-metre underground shaft and underground workings, plus it is a fully permitted mine.

Venaditas is well located adjacent to Teck's San Nicolas mine, a VMS deposit, and it is approximately 11km to the east of the Tabasquena project, along a paved road.

In addition, Advance Gold holds a 12.59% interest in strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 87.41% of the Kakamega project is held by Barrick Gold Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Barry Laboucan,

President and CEO

Phone (604) 505-4753

www.advancegold.ca

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Advance Gold Corp. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADVANCE GOLD CORP.
05:04pCORRECTION FROM SOURCE : Advance Gold Closes Private Placement
PU
07/28Advance Gold Closes Private Placement
NE
07/23Advance Gold Starts Drilling into Heart of Big Geophysical Anomaly Targeting ..
NE
07/22Advance Gold Announces Second Increase to Private Placement Financing
NE
07/22Advance Gold Announces Increase to Private Placement Financing
NE
07/20ADVANCE GOLD : Announces Private Placement
PU
07/20Advance Gold Announces Private Placement Financing
NE
07/15Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & Nati..
NE
07/13ADVANCE GOLD : Closes Private Placement
AQ
07/10ADVANCE GOLD : Closes Private Placement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,38 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net Debt 2019 0,09 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,89x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,77 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart ADVANCE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Advance Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Allan Barry Laboucan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie Cupello Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jeffrey Scott Ackert Director
Ali Afif Fawaz Independent Director
Duke Greenstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE GOLD CORP.-38.64%5
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.97%24 779
HAL TRUST-19.00%11 466
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-3.53%11 138
LIFCO AB (PUBL)21.85%7 246
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group