Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & National Instrument 62-103

03/05/2019 | 06:05pm EST

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Bradley Newell of Vancouver, British Columbia announces that on February 28, 2019 he acquired ownership of 1,153,846 common shares and warrants of Advance Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") as a result of participating in a private placement financing. Following this acquisition Mr. Newell owns, directly and indirectly 5,028,742 common shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 19% of the Issuer's issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to Mr. Newell's participation in a private placement financing priced at $0.065 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.08 for 24 months, and were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Mr. Newell's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Bradley Newell"
Bradley Newell

For further information contact:

Advance Gold Corp.
Phone: (604) 505-4753

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43259


© Newsfilecorp 2019
