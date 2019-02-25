Advanced Disposal Services : Announces Q1 Investor Conference Schedule

Log in
02/25/2019 | 02:58pm EST

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), d/b/a Advanced Disposal, an integrated environmental services company, will be hosting investor meetings at the Bank of America 2019 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, February 27, and presenting at the Gabelli Waste Management Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 26.

Advanced Disposal - Vertical 4C Logo (PRNewsFoto/Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.)

Webcast information and presentation materials will be placed on the events & presentations section of the company's website ahead of the conference.

Certain statements and answers to questions during the webcast and presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the cautionary warnings and risk factors included in the most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC.

About Advanced Disposal:
Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment.  As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., we provide integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Our team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. We welcome you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow us on Facebook.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-disposal-announces-q1-investor-conference-schedule-300801485.html

SOURCE Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
