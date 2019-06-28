Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. : Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Waste Management, Inc.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. ("Advanced Disposal" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADSW) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held earlier today, the Company's stockholders voted to adopt the merger agreement pursuant to which the Company would be acquired by an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Waste Management, Inc. ("Waste Management") in an all-cash transaction, which was first announced on April 15, 2019.

76,362,871 shares voted at the special meeting were voted in favor of the proposal to adopt the merger agreement, representing approximately 85.9% of the outstanding shares of Advanced Disposal's common stock entitled to vote at the special meeting. The Company will file the final vote results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Advanced Disposal stockholders will be entitled to receive $33.15 per share in cash upon completion of the merger, which remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, Advanced Disposal common stock will be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange and de-registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Advanced Disposal

Advanced Disposal (NYSE: ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment. As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., Advanced Disposal provides integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Its team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. Advanced Disposal welcomes you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow Advanced Disposal on Facebook.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, Waste Management provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. Waste Management's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors.

