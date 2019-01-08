Log in
ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES INC
Advanced Disposal Services : Sets Date For Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

01/08/2019 | 02:45pm EST

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), d/b/a Advanced Disposal, an integrated environmental services company, will release fourth quarter results on February 21, 2019 after closing and host its investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on February 22, 2019. 

Advanced Disposal - Vertical 4C Logo (PRNewsFoto/Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.)

A live version of the call can be accessed by dialing (866) 478-7805 and asking for conference ID#8795975 or the Advanced Disposal Q4 2018 earnings call.  This call will be recorded and available via replay approximately two hours after completion for thirty days.  You may access the recording by dialing (855) 859-2056 or through the link on the investor relations page of our website at www.AdvancedDisposal.com.

Certain statements and answers to questions during the earnings conference call may contain "forward-looking" statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the cautionary warnings and risk factors included in the most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC.

About Advanced Disposal:
Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment.  As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., we provide integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Our team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. We welcome you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow us on Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-disposal-sets-date-for-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-call-300775087.html

SOURCE Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
