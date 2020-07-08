Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.    ADSW

ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES, INC.

(ADSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halper Sadeh LLP Announces It is Investigating Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 10:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the following mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)
The investigation concerns whether Willis Towers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Willis Towers to Aon plc for 1.08 Aon ordinary shares for each Willis Towers ordinary share. If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW)
The investigation concerns whether Advanced Disposal and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Advanced Disposal to Waste Management. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Advanced Disposal shareholders will receive $30.30 per share in cash. If you are an Advanced Disposal shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw-merger-waste-management/.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA)
The investigation concerns whether Liquidia Technologies and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Liquidia Technologies and RareGen, LLC. If you are a Liquidia Technologies shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/liquidia-technologies-inc-lqda-stock-merger-raregen/.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
The investigation concerns whether Bridge Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Bridge Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. If you are a Bridge Bancorp shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bridge-bancorp-inc-bdge-stock-merger-dime-community/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-it-is-investigating-whether-the-following-mergers-are-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301090590.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES
07/08Halper Sadeh LLP Announces It is Investigating Whether the Following Mergers ..
PR
07/07Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Advanced Disposal Se..
PR
07/02ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES : Sets Date For Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
PR
07/01ADVANCED DISPOSAL INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
06/24ADVANCED DISPOSAL MERGER INVESTIGATI : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
PR
06/24GFL Environmental Expands U.S. Footprint With $835 Million Deal
DJ
06/24ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, R..
AQ
06/24Waste Management Cuts Advanced Disposal Purchase Price
DJ
06/24ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES : Waste Management and Advanced Disposal Announce Rev..
BU
05/07ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group