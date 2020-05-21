Advanced Drainage : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results 0 05/21/2020 | 06:41am EDT Send by mail :

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) ("ADS" or the "Company"), is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Net sales increased 36.2% to $370.8 million

Net income increased 86.6% to of $3.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 95.6% to $72.1 million Fiscal Year 2020 Results Net sales increased 20.9% to $1,673.8 million

Net loss of $191.8 million as compared to net income of $81.5 million in the prior year Includes $246.8 million of additional one-time ESOP stock-based compensation expense

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 56.0% to $361.9 million

Cash provided by operating activities increased 101.9% to $306.2 million

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) increased 120.3% to $238.5 million Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, “As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds across the world, the health and safety of our employees remains our highest priority. During the fourth quarter, we implemented appropriate health protocols across our facilities, closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as federal, state and local governments. Deemed an ‘essential business’ in most states, our operations remained up and running as we worked to meet steady customer demand throughout the quarter. I want to thank our employees whose perseverance drove a strong finish to the year while allowing us to continue providing essential water management solutions to our customers and the communities they serve during these difficult times.” Barbour continued, “We successfully executed on our growth plans this year, outpacing core domestic construction end markets by 600 basis points in our legacy ADS business, driven by our conversion strategy and focus on growth in key states. We also saw sales in our domestic agriculture market increase by 35% as we capitalized on favorable industry dynamics by successfully implementing organizational changes, introducing new products, and executing with greater focus. Our outstanding financial results of the past year allowed us to exceed our long-term Adjusted EBITDA and cash conversion targets one year ahead of plan while also keeping us on track to achieve our long-term revenue target.” Barbour added, “As we move into fiscal year 2021, we face heightened market uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The new fiscal year began similar to how the prior year ended, with strength in April across the majority of our businesses and end markets. Demand and business activity remained fairly stable into the first quarter, but market conditions may weaken in the second half of the year. Accordingly, we implemented a comprehensive cost reduction and efficiency program to get ahead of the anticipated demand environment and will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our plans as necessary.” Barbour concluded, “While we continue to adapt to the new operating environment, we do so from a position of strength. In addition to achieving record financial performance last year, we also successfully executed on our commitments and growth strategies; returned over $100 million to shareholders; completed a large, highly strategic acquisition; implemented a new capital structure; and built a strong foundation for our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program. These accomplishments and our continued execution position us well to successfully navigate the current environment while maintaining our focus on delivering sustainable, long-term growth.” *Organic growth (Non-GAAP) excludes net sales growth from Infiltrator Water Technologies. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Net sales increased $98.6 million, or 36.2%, to $370.8 million, as compared to $272.2 million in the prior year. Domestic pipe sales increased $22.4 million, or 12.4%, to $203.2 million. Allied & Other sales increased $17.4 million, or 24.8%, to $87.8 million. These increases were driven by strong performance in both the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. Infiltrator Water Technologies contributed an additional $74.0 million to net sales in the quarter. Gross profit increased $49.3 million, or 82.8%, to $108.8 million as compared to $59.5 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies, favorable material cost and increases in both pipe and allied product sales. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $35.2 million, or 95.6%, to $72.1 million, as compared to $36.9 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. Infiltrator Water Technologies contributed an additional $24.8 million to Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 19.4% as compared to 13.5% in the prior year. Fiscal 2020 Results Net sales increased $289.1 million, or 20.9%, to $1,673.8 million, as compared to $1,384.7 million in the prior year. Domestic pipe sales increased $85.8 million, or 9.9%, to $954.6 million. Allied & Other sales increased $47.9 million, or 13.5%, to $403.3 million. These increases were driven by strong performance in both the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. International net sales decreased $12.0 million or 7.5% to $148.6 million as compared to $160.6 million in the prior year, driven primarily by a decrease in Mexico sales. Infiltrator Water Technologies contributed an additional $211.0 million to net sales. As part of the Company’s capital allocation strategy, the Company paid a dividend of $1.09 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, including a $1.00 special dividend to all shareholders of record. The Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) used a portion of its proceeds to payback a portion of its loan from the Company, resulting in an allocation of approximately 11.6 million shares to participants and $246.8 million of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. The Company recorded $168.6 million of this expense in Cost of goods sold – ESOP special dividend compensation and $78.1 million of this expense in Selling, general and administrative – ESOP special dividend compensation. Gross profit decreased $10.5 million to $316.5 million due to the $168.6 million ESOP compensation expense described above. Excluding the one-time ESOP compensation, gross profit increased $158.1 million, or 48.4%, primarily due to an increase in both pipe and allied product sales as well as favorable pricing and material cost. This was partially offset by unfavorable inventory absorption cost due to the retention of key manufacturing employees during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 despite lower production volume. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $129.9 million, or 56.0%, to $361.9 million, as compared to $231.9 million in the prior year, primarily as a result of the factors mentioned above. Infiltrator Water Technologies contributed an additional $76.4 million to Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 21.6% as compared to 16.8% in the prior year. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Balance Sheet and Liquidity Net cash provided by operating activities increased $154.5 million, or 101.9%, to $306.2 million, as compared to $151.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to improvements in profitability and working capital. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) increased $130.2 million, or 120.3%, to $238.5 million, as compared to $108.3 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $988.0 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $677.7 million from March 31, 2019. Management believes ADS’ balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong despite the challenging market environment. In anticipation of unfavorable changes in demand, the Company has implemented a comprehensive cost reduction and efficiency program, including: Reducing compensation for directors and executive officers;

Implementing a hiring freeze;

Enforcing expense controls, including limiting travel and non-essential expenditures; and

Adjusting the Company’s supply chain and manufacturing labor base to match anticipated demand. ADS had total liquidity of $413 million, comprised of cash of $174 million as of March 31 2020 and $239 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s leverage ratio was 2.5 times on a trailing-twelve-month, proforma basis (2.7 times on a reported basis), within its long-term leverage target range and one year ahead of its plan to reduce leverage to below 3.0 times by the end of calendar year 2020. The Company does not have any significant debt maturities until 2026. Fiscal 2021 Outlook ADS continues to carefully monitor the pandemic and the impact on its business. However, given the market uncertainty, the Company is currently unable to predict the extent to which the pandemic will impact future operations and financial results and therefore is not issuing financial guidance at this time. In fiscal 2021, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million. Webcast Information The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-484-0244 (US toll-free) or 1-647-689-5142 (international) and asking to be connected to the Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. call. The live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events Calendar” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.investors.ads-pipe.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year following the call. About the Company Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 64 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including, without limitation, factors relating to availability of credit, interest rates, fluctuations in capital and business and consumer confidence; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets, including competition from both manufacturers of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and manufacturers of products using alternative materials; uncertainties surrounding the integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the recently completed acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies and the integration of Infiltrator Water Technologies; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies; risks that the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies and related transactions may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; our ability to continue to convert current demand for concrete, steel and PVC pipe products into demand for our high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and Allied Products; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, including remediation of the control environment for our joint venture affiliate ADS Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. as described in “Item 9A. Controls and Procedures” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets, including risks associated with new markets and products associated with our recent acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies; our ability to achieve the acquisition component of our growth strategy; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; our ability to manage our assets; the risks associated with our product warranties; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; the risks associated with our self-insured programs; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly-qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; our ability to project product mix; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our new Credit Agreement; the nature, cost and outcome of any future litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to our acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies, as may be instituted against the Company and others; fluctuations in our effective tax rate, including from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; changes to our operating results, cash flows and financial condition attributable to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; our ability to meet future capital requirements and fund our liquidity needs; the risk that additional information may arise that would require the Company to make additional adjustments or revisions or to restate the financial statements and other financial data for certain prior periods and any future periods; any delay in the filing of any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); the review of potential weaknesses or deficiencies in the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures, and discovering weaknesses of which we are not currently aware or which have not been detected; additional uncertainties related to accounting issues generally and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Financial Statements ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 370,768 $ 272,218 $ 1,673,805 $ 1,384,733 Cost of goods sold 262,013 212,714 1,188,716 1,057,766 Cost of goods sold - ESOP special dividend compensation - - 168,610 - Gross profit 108,755 59,504 316,479 326,967 Operating expenses: Selling 30,765 24,179 117,068 96,335 General and administrative 37,784 24,610 154,270 89,692 Selling, general and administrative - ESOP special dividend compensation - - 78,142 - Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 872 2,075 5,338 3,647 Intangible amortization 32,575 1,935 57,010 7,880 Income (loss) from operations 6,759 6,705 (95,349 ) 129,413 Other expense: Interest expense 11,924 4,590 82,711 18,618 Derivative loss (gains) and other expense (income), net 1,436 (729 ) 1,554 (815 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (6,601 ) 2,844 (179,614 ) 111,610 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,763 ) 1,081 14,092 30,049 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1,371 ) (130 ) (1,909 ) 95 Net income (loss) 3,533 1,893 (191,797 ) 81,466 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,228 883 1,377 3,694 Net income (loss) attributable to ADS 2,305 1,010 (193,174 ) 77,772 Dividends to redeemable convertible preferred stockholders (1,401 ) (497 ) (11,206 ) (2,047 ) Dividends paid to unvested restricted stockholders (3 ) (13 ) (338 ) (69 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and participating securities 901 500 (204,718 ) 75,656 Undistributed income allocated to participating securities - - - (5,474 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 901 $ 500 $ (204,718 ) $ 70,182 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 68,957 57,325 63,820 57,025 Diluted 69,720 57,823 63,820 57,611 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (3.21 ) $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (3.21 ) $ 1.22 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 1.36 $ 0.32 ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 174,233 $ 8,891 Receivables, net 200,028 186,991 Inventories 282,398 264,540 Other current assets 9,552 6,091 Total current assets 666,211 466,513 Property, plant and equipment, net 481,380 398,891 Other assets: Goodwill 597,819 102,638 Intangible assets, net 555,338 37,177 Other assets 69,140 36,940 Total assets $ 2,369,888 $ 1,042,159 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 7,955 $ 25,932 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 20,382 23,117 Accounts payable 106,710 93,577 Other accrued liabilities 101,116 61,901 Accrued income taxes 2,050 1,758 Total current liabilities 238,213 206,285 Long-term debt obligations, net 1,089,368 208,602 Long-term finance lease obligations 44,501 61,555 Deferred tax liabilities 175,616 45,963 Other liabilities 37,608 19,119 Total liabilities 1,585,306 541,524 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock 269,529 282,638 Deferred compensation — unearned ESOP shares (22,432 ) (180,316 ) Total mezzanine equity 247,097 102,322 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 11,555 11,436 Paid-in capital 827,573 391,039 Common stock in treasury, at cost (10,461 ) (9,863 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,325 ) (25,867 ) Retained (deficit) earnings (267,619 ) 17,582 Total ADS stockholders’ equity 525,723 384,327 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 11,762 13,986 Total stockholders’ equity 537,485 398,313 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,369,888 $ 1,042,159 ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (191,797 ) $ 81,466 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 124,940 71,900 Deferred income taxes (2,924 ) 12,813 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 5,338 3,647 ESOP and stock-based compensation 32,395 21,828 ESOP special dividend compensation 246,752 - Amortization of deferred financing charges 34,476 735 Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition 7,880 - Fair market value adjustments to derivatives 3,128 2,346 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1,909 ) 95 Other operating activities (6,005 ) (5,219 ) Changes in working capital: Receivables 5,170 (17,953 ) Inventories 19,086 (2,034 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,929 ) (1,004 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 31,588 (16,942 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 306,189 151,678 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (67,677 ) (43,412 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,089,322 ) - Other investing activities 6,529 868 Net cash used in investing activities (1,150,470 ) (42,544 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from Term Loan Facility 1,300,000 - Payments on Term Loan Facility (1,300,000 ) - Proceeds from syndication of Term Loan Facility 700,000 - Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (51,750 ) - Proceeds from Senior Notes 350,000 - Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement 277,900 - Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement (177,900 ) - Debt issuance costs (34,606 ) - Proceeds from PNC Credit Agreement 253,900 405,700 Payments on PNC Credit Agreement (388,300 ) (442,800 ) Payments on Prudential Senior Notes (100,000 ) (25,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (27,119 ) (24,284 ) Payments on notes, mortgages, and other debt - (940 ) Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs 293,648 - Acquisition of noncontrolling interest in BaySaver - (8,821 ) Cash dividends paid (92,127 ) (26,148 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,163 5,908 Other financing activities (237 ) (1,270 ) Net cash used in financing activities 1,011,572 (117,655 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,949 ) (175 ) Net change in cash 165,342 (8,696 ) Cash at beginning of period 8,891 17,587 Cash at end of period $ 174,233 $ 8,891 Selected Financial Data The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Pipe $ 203,150 $ (1,346 ) $ 201,804 $ 180,780 $ — $ 180,780 Infiltrator Water Technologies 74,033 (15,919 ) 58,114 — — — International International - Pipe 16,382 — 16,382 14,800 — 14,800 International - Allied Products 6,627 — 6,627 6,233 — 6,233 Total International 23,009 — 23,009 21,033 — 21,033 Allied Products & Other 87,841 — 87,841 70,405 — 70,405 Intersegment Eliminations (17,265 ) 17,265 — — — — Total Consolidated $ 370,768 $ — $ 370,768 $ 272,218 $ — $ 272,218 Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Pipe $ 954,633 $ (2,030 ) $ 952,603 $ 868,805 $ — $ 868,805 Infiltrator Water Technologies 211,005 (41,657 ) 169,348 — — — International International - Pipe 108,624 — 108,624 122,836 — 122,836 International - Allied Products 39,957 — 39,957 37,766 — 37,766 Total International 148,581 — 148,581 160,602 — 160,602 Allied Products & Other 403,273 — 403,273 355,326 — 355,326 Intersegment Eliminations (43,687 ) 43,687 — — — — Total Consolidated $ 1,673,805 $ — $ 1,673,805 $ 1,384,733 $ — $ 1,384,733 Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) The Company established an ESOP to enable employees to acquire stock ownership in ADS in the form of redeemable convertible preferred shares (“preferred shares”). All preferred shares will be converted to common shares by plan maturity, which will be no later than March 2023. The ESOP’s conversion of preferred shares into common shares will have a meaningful impact on net income, net income per share and common shares outstanding. The common shares outstanding will be greater after conversion. Net Income (Loss) The impact of the ESOP on net (loss) income includes the ESOP deferred compensation attributable to the preferred shares allocated to employee accounts during the period, which is a non-cash charge to our earnings and not deductible for income tax purposes. Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to ADS $ 2,305 $ 1,010 $ (193,174 ) $ 77,772 ESOP deferred compensation $ 1,569 $ 4,183 $ 20,050 $ 15,296 ESOP special dividend compensation $ - $ - $ 246,752 $ - Common shares outstanding The conversion of the preferred shares will increase the number of common shares outstanding. Preferred shares will convert to common shares at plan maturity, or upon retirement, disability, death or vested terminations over the life of the plan. Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, March 31, (Shares in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 68,957 57,325 63,820 57,025 Conversion of preferred shares 16,887 17,460 17,134 17,640 Unvested restricted shares 18 43 35 43 Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes references to organic results, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow. The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated. Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Pipe $ 46,767 $ 37,279 $ 239,531 $ 191,002 International 7,865 6,060 36,999 37,191 Infiltrator Water Technologies 33,366 - 98,245 - Allied Products & Other 43,580 34,901 201,206 168,729 Intersegment Elimination (36 ) - (1,895 ) - Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 131,542 78,240 574,086 396,922 Depreciation and amortization 16,808 15,826 62,225 59,164 ESOP and stock-based compensation expense 1,406 2,910 14,319 10,791 ESOP special dividend compensation - - 168,610 - COVID-19 related expenses 4,573 - 4,573 - Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition - - 7,880 - Total Gross Profit $ 108,755 $ 59,504 $ 316,479 $ 326,967 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,533 $ 1,893 $ (191,797 ) $ 81,466 Depreciation and amortization 50,508 18,988 124,940 71,900 Interest expense 11,924 4,590 82,711 18,618 Income tax expense (8,763 ) 1,081 14,092 30,049 EBITDA 57,202 26,552 29,946 202,033 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 872 2,075 5,338 3,647 ESOP and stock-based compensation expense 5,030 5,686 32,395 21,828 ESOP special dividend compensation - - 246,752 - Transaction costs 247 295 22,896 699 Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition - - 7,880 - Strategic growth and operational improvement initiatives 2,028 2,440 6,659 3,450 COVID-19 related expenses 5,081 - 5,081 - Restatement related costs - 14 8 (1,924 ) Other adjustments(a) 1,634 (200 ) 4,913 2,227 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,094 $ 36,862 $ 361,868 $ 231,960 (a) Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportional share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which are accounted for under the equity method of accounting, contingent consideration remeasurement, executive retirement expense (benefit) and restatement related costs. The other adjustments in fiscal 2020 also includes expenses related to the ADS Mexicana’s investigation. The other adjustments for fiscal 2019 also includes insurance proceeds received in connection with the Company’s restatement of prior period financial statements. Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Legacy ADS Adjusted EBITDA Pipe Adjusted Gross Profit $ 46,767 $ 37,279 $ 239,531 $ 191,002 International Adjusted Gross Profit 7,865 6,060 36,999 37,191 Allied Products & Other Adjusted Gross Profit 43,580 34,901 201,206 168,729 Unallocated corporate and selling expenses (50,864 ) (41,378 ) (190,353 ) (164,962 ) Legacy ADS Adjusted EBITDA 47,348 36,862 287,383 231,960 Legacy Infiltrator Water Technologies Adjusted EBITDA Infiltrator Water Technologies 33,366 - 98,245 - Unallocated corporate and selling expenses (8,584 ) - (21,865 ) - Legacy Infiltrator Water Technologies Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,782 $ - $ 76,380 $ - Intersegment Eliminations (36 ) - (1,895 ) - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,094 $ 36,862 $ 361,868 $ 231,960 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 306,189 $ 151,678 Capital expenditures (67,677 ) (43,412 ) Free cash flow $ 238,512 $ 108,266 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005116/en/

