Advanced Drainage : to Host Inaugural Investor Day

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of water management products and solutions for commercial, residential, infrastructure and agricultural applications, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Cottrill, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the company’s strategy, key business initiatives and financial objectives.

The presentations, including question and answer sessions with executive management, will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.ads-pipe.com. A replay will be available on the ADS website.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is the leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 55 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

