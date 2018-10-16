Advanced Drainage : to Host Inaugural Investor Day

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a
leading global manufacturer of water management products and solutions
for commercial, residential, infrastructure and agricultural
applications, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New
York City on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Scott Barbour, President and
Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Cottrill, Chief Financial Officer,
will provide an overview of the company’s strategy, key business
initiatives and financial objectives.
The presentations, including question and answer sessions with executive
management, will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast and
replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor
relations website at investors.ads-pipe.com.
About the Company
Advanced Drainage Systems is the leading manufacturer of high
performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive
suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for
use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. Its innovative
products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications,
including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure
applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of
these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution
platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing
excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of
approximately 55 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers.
To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.
