INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/16/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased common stock, or derivative securities convertible into, exercisable for, or exchangeable against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (“WMS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WMS) from the period beginning on August 15, 2015, through March 31, 2016, who may have a compensable legal claim in connection with WMS’s alleged fraud.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. WMS postponed the filing of its annual report in 2015, less than a year after its IPO. The Company was forced to admit to a number of accounting irregularities, including being aware of inappropriate entries and adjustments to the Company’s financials. The SEC filed a cease and desist order against WMS in July 2018 finding that CFO Mark Sturgeon directly and indirectly, “willfully” caused WMS to manipulate its financial results. Based on these facts, investors who purchased WMS common stock between August 15, 2015 and March 31, 2016 and held until after March 31, 2016 suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
