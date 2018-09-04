Log in
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC (ADES)
Advanced Emissions Solutions to Present at Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference

09/04/2018

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference on Thursday, September 6th at 10:25 ET in New York City.

Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA-ES, Inc. (“ADA”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (“ADES”) that provides emissions control solutions for coal-fired power generation and industrial boiler industries. With more than 25 years of experience developing advanced mercury control solutions, ADA delivers proprietary environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled boilers to meet emissions regulations. These solutions enhance existing air pollution control equipment, maximizing capacity and improving operating efficiencies.   Our track record includes securing more than 40 US and international patents for emissions control technology and systems and selling the most activated carbon injection systems for power plant mercury control in North America. For more information on ADA, and its products and services, visit www.adaes.com.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides ADA’s patented Refined Coal (“RC”) CyClean™ technology to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coals in cyclone boilers and ADA’s patented M-45™ and M-45-PC™ technologies for Circulating Fluidized Bed boilers and Pulverized Coal boilers respectively.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com


ADES Horizontal Centered Web.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18,7 M
EBIT 2018 -3,39 M
Net income 2018 46,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,76%
P/E ratio 2018 4,97
P/E ratio 2019 3,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 12,3x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,14x
Capitalization 230 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
L. Heath Sampson President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Louis Spencer Wells Chairman
Ronald Hanson Senior Vice President-Operations
Greg Marken Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Connie Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC18.22%230
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.33%38 970
REPUBLIC SERVICES8.50%23 868
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA40.51%5 329
TETRA TECH, INC.44.96%3 862
CLEAN HARBORS INC26.55%3 847
