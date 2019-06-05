Log in
Advanced Energy : Announces Grand Opening of New Facility in Israel

06/05/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Global leader in power solutions expands footprint with new office, service repair center and R&D facility to serve semiconductor and industrial customers in the region

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the grand opening of its newest facility, located in Caesarea, Israel.

Advanced Energy Industries' new 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea, Israel includes business offices, a service and repair center and R&D lab. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 6,500 square-foot facility includes business offices, a service and repair center and R&D lab. This state-of-the-art facility supports AE’s growth strategy and global expansion, while providing enhanced support for the company’s regional customers in the semiconductor, medical, defense and industrial markets. The presence of a local, on-site repair facility will help to support AE’s regional customers whose demand is growing for access to high quality local service for their power systems and controls.

“Our new facility in Israel underscores our commitment to enhancing service and support for our customers,” said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “In addition to bringing AE closer to our existing customers, our local presence provides us with the opportunity to expand our customer base in both the semiconductors and industrial sectors, and within Israel’s fast-growing high-tech market. It also positions us to further collaborate with technology centers of innovation in the country.”

Amir Wachs, general manager, Israel, for Advanced Energy, added: “Our new facility brings tremendous value to local customers, by combining sales support, a service center and R&D lab for custom design all under one roof.”

AE has devoted more than three decades to perfecting precision power, enabling design breakthroughs and driving growth for the world’s leading semiconductor and industrial customers. The multinational company, with worldwide operations, provides power technology that enables the manufacturing of everyday products in a variety of industries, including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, glass, steel and others.

The Advanced Energy Israel office is located at: 19 Tarshish Street, Caesarea Industrial Park; Caesarea, Israel 38900.

For more information, visit: www.advancedenergy.com.

About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2019
