Advanced Energy : Announces Grand Opening of New Facility in Israel

Advanced
Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly
engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control
solutions – today announced the grand opening of its newest facility,
located in Caesarea, Israel.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005291/en/
Advanced Energy Industries' new 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea, Israel includes business offices, a service and repair center and R&D lab. (Photo: Business Wire)
The new 6,500 square-foot facility includes business offices, a service
and repair center and R&D lab. This state-of-the-art facility supports
AE’s growth strategy and global expansion, while providing enhanced
support for the company’s regional customers in the semiconductor,
medical, defense and industrial markets. The presence of a local,
on-site repair facility will help to support AE’s regional customers
whose demand is growing for access to high quality local service for
their power systems and controls.
“Our new facility in Israel underscores our commitment to enhancing
service and support for our customers,” said Yuval Wasserman, president
and CEO of Advanced Energy. “In addition to bringing AE closer to our
existing customers, our local presence provides us with the opportunity
to expand our customer base in both the semiconductors and industrial
sectors, and within Israel’s fast-growing high-tech market. It also
positions us to further collaborate with technology centers of
innovation in the country.”
Amir Wachs, general manager, Israel, for Advanced Energy, added: “Our
new facility brings tremendous value to local customers, by combining
sales support, a service center and R&D lab for custom design all under
one roof.”
AE has devoted more than three decades to perfecting precision power,
enabling design breakthroughs and driving growth for the world’s leading
semiconductor and industrial customers. The multinational company, with
worldwide operations, provides power technology that enables the
manufacturing of everyday products in a variety of industries, including
medical, automotive, consumer electronics, glass, steel and others.
The Advanced Energy Israel office is located at: 19 Tarshish Street,
Caesarea Industrial Park; Caesarea, Israel 38900.
For more information, visit: www.advancedenergy.com.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a
global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered,
precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for
mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable
customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial
manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive
service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative
partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its
customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted
more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and
is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information,
visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced
Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005291/en/