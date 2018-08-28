Advanced Energy Announces New Investor Relations Team

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, today announced the hiring of Edwin Mok as vice president of strategic marketing and investor relations, starting September 4, 2018. In addition, the company announced that Brian Smith will serve as the company’s director of investor relations and corporate analysis.



Mr. Mok will be responsible for market and industry analysis, working closely with our leadership, product engineering and business development teams in developing and executing our strategy to grow in both semiconductor and industrial markets. In addition, given his extensive background on the sell-side, Mr. Mok will oversee our investor relations program.

Mr. Smith will be responsible for the execution of our investor relations program and will lead a variety of corporate-level analysis activities.

“We are excited to have Edwin and Brian join our team,” said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “Edwin’s background and experience make him uniquely qualified to both advance our strategic marketing activities and strengthen our investor relations program. Brian’s investor relations experience and proven analytical skills will enable us to bring this important function in-house and expand our shareholder outreach, as we continue to execute the company’s growth strategy.”

Prior to joining AE, Mr. Mok served as a managing director, senior research analyst for Needham and Company, where he covered the semiconductor and clean technologies industries for the last 13 years. Prior to Needham, Mr. Mok worked as global product manager and senior engineering manager for Applied Materials. He has an MBA in Finance and M.S. and B.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mr. Smith is a chartered IR professional with over 13 years of experience in investor relations and is a seasoned financial analyst and program manager. He has a Master of International Business degree from the University of South Carolina and has worked at Electro Scientific Industries, Tektronix, and Ford Motor Company in a variety of investor relations, finance and operational roles.

About Advanced Energy

