Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.    AEIS

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. (AEIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 10:00:00 pm
59.63 USD   +0.45%
10:06pAdvanced Energy Announces New Investor Relations Team
GL
07/30Advanced Energy Signs Agreement to Acquire LumaSense
GL
07/30Advanced Energy Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Advanced Energy Announces New Investor Relations Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, today announced the hiring of Edwin Mok as vice president of strategic marketing and investor relations, starting September 4, 2018. In addition, the company announced that Brian Smith will serve as the company’s director of investor relations and corporate analysis.

Mr. Mok will be responsible for market and industry analysis, working closely with our leadership, product engineering and business development teams in developing and executing our strategy to grow in both semiconductor and industrial markets. In addition, given his extensive background on the sell-side, Mr. Mok will oversee our investor relations program.

Mr. Smith will be responsible for the execution of our investor relations program and will lead a variety of corporate-level analysis activities. 

“We are excited to have Edwin and Brian join our team,” said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “Edwin’s background and experience make him uniquely qualified to both advance our strategic marketing activities and strengthen our investor relations program. Brian’s investor relations experience and proven analytical skills will enable us to bring this important function in-house and expand our shareholder outreach, as we continue to execute the company’s growth strategy.”

Prior to joining AE, Mr. Mok served as a managing director, senior research analyst for Needham and Company, where he covered the semiconductor and clean technologies industries for the last 13 years. Prior to Needham, Mr. Mok worked as global product manager and senior engineering manager for Applied Materials. He has an MBA in Finance and M.S. and B.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mr. Smith is a chartered IR professional with over 13 years of experience in investor relations and is a seasoned financial analyst and program manager. He has a Master of International Business degree from the University of South Carolina and has worked at Electro Scientific Industries, Tektronix, and Ford Motor Company in a variety of investor relations, finance and operational roles.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advanced-energy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

For more information, contact:

Paul Oldham
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
(970) 407-6615
paul.oldham@aei.com		Brian Smith
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
(970) 407-6555
ir@aei.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES
10:06pAdvanced Energy Announces New Investor Relations Team
GL
08/06ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
07/31ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Signs Agreement to Acquire LumaSense
AQ
07/30ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
07/30Advanced Energy Signs Agreement to Acquire LumaSense
GL
07/30ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (for..
AQ
07/30ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07/30Advanced Energy Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
07/16Advanced Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06BY THE NUMBERS : Quality Stocks With High Return On Investment 
08/01ADVANCED ENERGY : Unloved, But Not For Long 
07/31Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) CEO Yuval Wasserman on Q2 2018 Result.. 
07/31Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Advanced Energy signs agreement to acquire LumaSense 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 735 M
EBIT 2018 216 M
Net income 2018 171 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 11,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 2 270 M
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuval Wasserman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Neil D. Brinker Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabel Yang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.-13.99%2 270
INTEL CORPORATION3.25%219 760
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%206 884
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.68%165 510
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.81%110 480
BROADCOM INC-18.65%88 749
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.