Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
Advanced Energy Industries : Certified as Clark County Green Business

11/07/2019 | 08:02am EST

Advanced Energy’s thermal technology and production facility in Vancouver, Wash. recognized for environmental excellence

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced its facility in Vancouver, Wash. has been certified as a Clark County Green Business.

The Clark County Green Business Program recognizes businesses for environmental excellence through onsite assistance and verification of green business practices. Certification requires a multi-step process that includes an on-site assessment of business operations by an independent, third-party to verify environmental practices and stewardship. The program provides an environmental assessment, resources, and assistance to businesses seeking a structured approach to implementing green initiatives and measuring results.

“Our environmental excellence certification by Clark County Green Business reinforces Advanced Energy’s commitment to doing our part in sustainability and resource conservation, including programs to reduce energy consumption and improve recycling practices,” said JD Johnson, environmental compliance manager at Advanced Energy. “In each of our facilities around the world, Advanced Energy strives to operate in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, and to be a good neighbor in the communities where we live and work.”

The Clark County Green Business program is coordinated by Clark County Solid Waste and Environmental Outreach in partnership with Waste Connections, Clark Public Utilities and the City of Vancouver and offered at no cost to businesses within Clark County, Wash.

Advanced Energy’s Vancouver facility focuses primarily on precision thermal technologies for the semiconductor and industrial manufacturing markets.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2019
