MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.    AEIS

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
Advanced Energy :'s Artesyn Embedded Power to Introduce the iHP Configurable Power Supply at SEMICON West 2020

07/16/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) today announced it will introduce the highly-flexible iHP intelligent configurable power supply for the semiconductor industry across a wide range of AC-DC applications and manufacturing platforms. Developed by its Artesyn Embedded Power product group, iHP is part of a broad portfolio of intelligent, digitally-configurable power supplies that will be introduced at its virtual booth during 2020 SEMICON West, taking place July 20 to 23. This game-changing power system integrates DC-DC modules into an eight-slot chassis or a four-slot chassis to support a wide range of applications and various power system architectures that require higher-power and multiple outputs. The iHP offers a wide range of modules to address a large range of voltages from 0.6Vdc to 1,000Vdc and up to 1,600A that is configured into a 19” chassis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005564/en/

Advanced Energy iHP 12K Configurable Power Supply (Photo: Business Wire)

Advanced Energy iHP 12K Configurable Power Supply (Photo: Business Wire)

Available in 12kW and 24kW configurations, iHP features a modular design that provides maximum customization and flexibility, accelerates the speed of design cycles and shortens development time. The system is designed with a high level of intelligence, precision and stability. The groundbreaking iHP delivers several industry firsts. It is the only modular and multi-output power system with up to 24kW output in a single standard 19” rack. It is the only system with programmable output modules to work as either a voltage source or current source. The iHP is also the only power supply system with configurable AC inputs that can be re-configured between single-phase or three-phase inputs and low line (208Vac) or high line (480Vac) input voltages by simply changing to a different input configuration board located on the side of the chassis.

“The iHP configurable embedded power supply is the latest in Advanced Energy’s rich history of innovation and technology leadership in the semiconductor and industrial markets,” said Joe Voyles, vice president, business development and marketing for Advanced Energy’s Artesyn Embedded Power product group. “Our iHP configurable power supplies are designed to enable customers to solve speed, space and flexibility challenges, including short design-to-manufacture timeframes, narrow market windows and demanding cost-reduction goals.”

Peter Gillespie, vice president and general manager, semiconductor products, Advanced Energy, commented, “AE’s power products have been at the heart of semiconductor plasma processes for almost 40 years. With AE’s market-leading RF and DC solutions, semiconductor manufacturing tool customers rely on AE to ‘power the process.’ With the addition of Artesyn’s wide portfolio of embedded power products, AE now ‘powers the platform,’ too.”

In applications including etch, deposition, ion implant, inspection and metrology, AE delivers leading performance, quality, and reliability across its entire portfolio of power, temperature control and measurement products. With a legacy of industry-defining innovations, best-in-class support, and the largest global service network, AE solves semiconductor manufacturing’s toughest challenges with the highest value products.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2020
