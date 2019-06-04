Advanced Energy : to Take Part in Two June Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) - a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions - announced today that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: June 11, 2019

Location: InterContinental Hotel – Boston, MA

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference

Date: June 13, 2019

Location: May Fair Hotel – London, UK

Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT

At these conferences Advanced Energy’s CEO, Yuval Wasserman, will discuss the company’s market leadership, strategy for growth, and its recent agreement to acquire the Embedded Power business of Artesyn Embedded Technologies. An audio webcast of the presentation at each conference will be available on the company’s website at ir.advanced-energy.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005041/en/