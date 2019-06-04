Advanced Energy : to Take Part in Two June Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) - a global leader in
highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control
solutions - announced today that the Company will be participating in
two upcoming investor conferences.
Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date:
June 11, 2019
Location: InterContinental Hotel – Boston, MA
Time:
8:00 a.m. EDT
Nasdaq 40th
Investor Conference
Date: June 13, 2019
Location: May
Fair Hotel – London, UK
Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT
At these conferences Advanced Energy’s CEO, Yuval Wasserman, will
discuss the company’s market leadership, strategy for growth, and its
recent agreement to acquire the Embedded Power business of Artesyn
Embedded Technologies. An audio webcast of the presentation at each
conference will be available on the company’s website at ir.advanced-energy.com.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and
manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion,
measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and
processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex
semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With
engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the
globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology
advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of
power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting
power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins,
Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005041/en/