ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
Advanced Energy : to Take Part in Two June Investor Conferences

06/04/2019 | 07:41am EDT

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) - a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions - announced today that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: June 11, 2019
Location: InterContinental Hotel – Boston, MA
Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference
Date: June 13, 2019
Location: May Fair Hotel – London, UK
Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT

At these conferences Advanced Energy’s CEO, Yuval Wasserman, will discuss the company’s market leadership, strategy for growth, and its recent agreement to acquire the Embedded Power business of Artesyn Embedded Technologies. An audio webcast of the presentation at each conference will be available on the company’s website at ir.advanced-energy.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 567 M
EBIT 2019 75,4 M
Net income 2019 52,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,12
P/E ratio 2020 13,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 1 916 M
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 62,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuval Wasserman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Neil D. Brinker Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabel Yang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.16.82%1 916
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-6.16%194 570
BROADCOM INC-0.43%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.38%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.21%81 472
