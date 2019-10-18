Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Advanced Info Service PCL    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL

(ADVANC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Advanced Info Service PCL : AIS eSports and Facebook Gaming Announce Partnership to make Watching and Playing Games More Accessible in Thailand, bringing the Thai gaming industry to the international level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Watch video live streaming and play games with unlimited use, no data charges!

18 October 2019: AIS eSports is joining forces with Facebook Gaming to help make it easier and more accessible for people in Thailand to watch and play games on Facebook. Through the partnership, AIS eSports and Facebook Gaming are working together to provide a brand new experience on the Facebook Gaming platform. For the duration of the promotion:

  • AIS customers who sign up and use the AIS One-2-Call! ZEED SIM will receive the special rights to watch video live streaming and play games on Facebook Gaming with unlimited use and no data charges from AIS for such use.
  • AIS customers will receive the same special rights to play games and watch gaming content on Facebook Gaming when signing up for an eSports add-on package with AIS, prices starting at only 29 baht soon.

'AIS, as a Digital Life Service Provider, is determined to support and enhance Thai eSports industry to the next level under continuous collaboration with world-class partners. Recently, AIS is delighted to work closely with Facebook Gaming to open space for a new generation that uses social media to experience the world of gamers through the most powerful platform of this era,'

Facebook Gaming is seeing growth for gaming video viewership across global regions, and Thailand is among one of the most popular countries for watching gaming video on Facebook. With 55 million people in Thailand accessing the platform each month to connect with the community they share passion with, Facebook Gaming has built a growing base of popular Thai gaming creators, such as Basgamer, PJY Gamer, Dearlong (เดียร์ลอง), BoxSkin Channel, BLACK Gamer ไทบ้านเล่นเกม, etc;

'AIS is confident that under the cooperation of bringing the resources of both organizations together will provide the best experience for gamers of all levels, as well as to create a phenomenon and encourage The Thai gamer industry will leap to the next level' Mrs.Benjaporn Kamphet, Head of Special Segment & Prepaid Unit of AIS said.

'It is an honour for Facebook Gaming to collaborate with AIS and continue our work in building meaningful and engaged gaming communities in Thailand,' said Stephen Chun, Facebook's Director of APAC Games Partnerships. 'We are seeing a fast growing and vibrant circle of Thai gamers on our platform. The partnership with AIS is bringing a real value to the community as it enables a better and seamless social gaming experience on Facebook. We believe that Thai gaming creators, fans and general game enthusiasts will be excited with this new experience.'

Disclaimer

AIS - Advanced Info Service pcl published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:24:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL
07:25aADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL : AIS eSports and Facebook Gaming Announce Partnership..
PU
09/26SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia leads as political unrest eases to aid sentime..
RE
08/16ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/15Singapore's Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch for $506 million
RE
08/06SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on fears of Sino-U.S. currency war
RE
08/01ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL : For the First time in the world! AIS and Thaivivat I..
PU
06/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise after report of tentative Sino-U.S. trade truc..
RE
06/19Thai telcos win spectrum licences worth $1.8 billion; shares climb
RE
05/14Thai regulator sets initial price for three 700-MHz licences at $555 million ..
RE
04/17Thai telcos offered more time for payments if they bid in new auction
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 176 B
EBIT 2019 42 550 M
Net income 2019 31 923 M
Debt 2019 78 002 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 684 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 241,65  THB
Last Close Price 230,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Weng Cheong Hui President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Somprasong Boonyachai Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL22 590
AT&T32.48%276 278
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-11.28%172 411
NTT DOCOMO, INC.17.46%86 713
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-38.69%81 904
T-MOBILE US27.42%69 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group