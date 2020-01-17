Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Advanced Info Service PCL    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL

(ADVANC)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Southeast Asia stocks: Gain as solid China data fuels risk appetite; Philippines up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
01/17/2020 | 05:31am EST
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

Southeast Asian stock markets climbed on Friday, with Philippine shares leading the pack, as encouraging data from China whipped up risk appetite.

China, Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, grew by 6% in the fourth quarter, in line with market expectations, suggesting the world's second-largest economy was stabilising.

Data also showed that December's industrial output grew 6.9% from a year earlier, the strongest pace in nine months, while retail sales rose 8.0%. Fixed-asset investment for the full year jumped 5.4%.

"The latest slew of economic data suggests that the global economy is stabilising and poised for a recovery amid de-escalating U.S.-China trade tensions," Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM, said in a note.

"Such an environment should also offer emerging markets the chance to find a more stable footing and provide room for riskier assets to advance."

Philippine shares climbed 0.9% in their best session in two weeks, with Jollibee Foods Corp topping the benchmark index. The main index shed 0.7% for the week.

Earlier in the day, Jollibee Foods said it raised $600 million from its first ever bond sale, which was upsized from an original intended amount of $400 million due to strong demand.

Malaysian equities advanced 0.5%, buoyed by telecoms, and posted a weekly gain of 0.3%.

Axiata shares jumped 5.5% in their best session in more than eight months, after a report that Telenor was in talks with Malaysia's sovereign fund, which could result in the Norwegian company buying a part of the fund's stake in Axiata.

Thai shares scaled their highest in nearly two months, driven by financial and telecom stocks.

Kasikornbank Pcl gained 2.5% and Advanced Info Service Pcl firmed 1.9%.

Singapore shares were largely flat throughout the session, with telecoms weighing on the benchmark index.

The city-state's exports posted a surprise rebound in December after nine months of contraction, partly boosted by a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments.

However, economists said further declines in electronics exports did not yet indicate the recovery could be sustained.

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
KASIKORNBANK PCL End-of-day quote.
TELENOR 1.00% 162.2 Delayed Quote.2.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL
09:02pADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Unit Won Thailand Spectrum Bid Worth THB42.06 Billion
DJ
04:59aThailand's AIS wins 23 spectrum licenses for 5G, True bags 17 - regulator
RE
03:22aThailand raises over 100 billion baht for 5G spectrum auctions - regulator
RE
01/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Gain as solid China data fuels risk appetite; Philippine..
RE
01/14Thailand approves merger of state-owned telecoms firms
RE
2019Most markets end higher; Thailand lifted by telecom shares
RE
2019SE ASIA STOCKS : Rise ahead of Trump's trade policy address
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine falls to near two-week low; Singapore gains
RE
2019Most Southeast Asian markets fall on U.S.-China trade jitters; Vietnam gains
RE
2019ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL : AIS eSports and Facebook Gaming Announce Partnership..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 182 B
EBIT 2020 44 174 M
Net income 2020 33 503 M
Debt 2020 90 476 M
Yield 2020 4,10%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
EV / Sales2021 3,65x
Capitalization 607 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 247,77  THB
Last Close Price 204,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Weng Cheong Hui President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Somprasong Boonyachai Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL19 433
AT&T-2.12%277 504
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.91%171 618
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.17.73%104 096
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.37%92 269
T-MOBILE US23.03%82 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group