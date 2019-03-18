Log in
Singtel signs deal to expand mobile wallet alliance to Japan

03/18/2019 | 02:54am EDT
A woman using a mobile phone walks behind a Singtel signage at their head office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday it has signed a partnership to enable the use of its cross-border mobile wallet platform in Japan, as the telecom operator moves ahead with its digital payments expansion.

The partnership with NETSTARS, a Tokyo-based mobile payment technology company, will allow travellers to use their home mobile wallets on Singtel's VIA network to pay digitally at stores in Japan - a popular destination for Southeast Asians.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator, is keen to expand beyond its traditional carrier services into areas such as digital marketing, cybersecurity, mobile payments and video streaming.

Southeast Asia, where a chunk of the 650-million population is underbanked, is becoming a crowded market for mobile payments. Singtel wants to stand out by permitting users to be able to pay with their e-wallets outside their home country.

Singtel plans to expand the mobile wallet alliance to India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

"With scale we will, over time, be able to convert payments into multiple uses," said Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel's International Group, adding the company could look to provide more financial services.

Singtel's Thai associate Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) is part of VIA network; and it recently signed an agreement with the digital services arm of Malaysia's Axiata Group Berhad.

Including its regional associates, the telecom operator has a mobile customer base of over 675 million.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.34% 3.03 End-of-day quote.4.12%
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 43 655 M
Net income 2019 32 473 M
Debt 2019 96 796 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 16,69
P/E ratio 2020 15,66
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
Capitalization 537 B
Chart ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL
Duration : Period :
Advanced Info Service PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 213  THB
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Weng Cheong Hui President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Kriengsak Wanichnatee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL16 950
CHINA MOBILE LTD.15.45%224 463
AT&T7.46%223 418
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.75%107 011
NTT DOCOMO INC3.63%75 098
T-MOBILE US15.49%62 457
