MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Advanced Info Service PCL    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL

(ADVANC)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thailand raises over 100 billion baht for 5G spectrum auctions - regulator

02/16/2020 | 03:22am EST

Thailand's telecoms regulator raised more than 100 billion baht (2.46 billion pounds) in 5G spectrum auctions on Sunday, as operators snapped up 48 licenses ahead of an expected commercial rollout later this year.

Thailand's top three mobile operators, Advanced Info Service Pcl, True Corporation Pcl and Total Access Communication Pcl were all bidding on Sunday, along with two state-run firms, CAT Telecom and TOT.

Because of the bidding format, the winners for each license were not announced.

The amount raised included 51.46 billion baht for three licenses on the 700-megahertz (MHz) spectrum band, 37.16 billion baht for 19 licenses on the 2600-MHz band, and 11.57 billion baht for 26 licenses on the 26-GHz band.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Robert Birsel)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL End-of-day quote.
TRUE CORPORATION PCL End-of-day quote.
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 182 B
EBIT 2020 44 174 M
Net income 2020 33 503 M
Debt 2020 90 476 M
Yield 2020 4,10%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
EV / Sales2021 3,65x
Capitalization 607 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 247,77  THB
Last Close Price 204,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Weng Cheong Hui President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Somprasong Boonyachai Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL19 433
AT&T-2.12%277 504
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.91%171 618
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.17.73%104 096
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.37%92 269
T-MOBILE US23.03%82 677
