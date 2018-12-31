Advanced Medical : Management Change

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

('AMS', the 'Company'or the 'Group')

Board Change

Winsford, UK, 31 December 2018:Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AIM: AMS), the surgical and advanced wound care specialist company, today announces with immediate effect the retirement of Mary Tavener from the role of Chief Financial Officer and Board Director, and confirms the appointment of Eddie Johnson, previously Group Financial Controller, as Chief Financial Officer and Board Director, with effect from 1 January 2019, per the Company's announcement dated 6 June 2018.

There have been no changes to the disclosures regarding Mr Johnson, as set out in the announcement of 6 June 2018.

- End -

For further information, please visit www.admedsol.comor contact:

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc - see www.admedsol.com

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative and technologically advanced products for the global surgical, wound care and wound closure markets, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payors. AMS has a wide range of products that include silver alginates, alginates, foams, tissue adhesives, sutures and haemostats, which it markets under its brands; ActivHeal®, LiquiBand®and RESORBA® as well as supplying under white label.

AMS's products, manufactured out of two sites in the UK, one in the Netherlands, two in Germany and one in the Czech Republic, are sold in more than 75 countries via a network of multinational or regional partners and distributors, as well as via AMS's own direct sales forces in the UK, Germany, the Czech Republic and Russia. Established in 1991, the Group has approximately 600 employees. For more information, please see www.admedsol.com.