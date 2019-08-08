Log in
Advanced Medical : Notice of Interim Results

08/08/2019 | 04:00am EDT

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

('AMS', the 'Company'or the 'Group')

Notice of Interim Results

Winsford, UK, 8 August 2019:Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AIM: AMS), the surgical and advanced wound care specialist company, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 11 September 2019.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 09.30am BST on the day of results in the Dome Room, 1 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3ND. Please contact Consilium Strategic Communications for further details.

- End -

For further information, please visit www.admedsol.comor contact:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Tel: 44 (0) 1606 545508

Chris Meredith, Chief Executive Officer

Eddie Johnson, Chief Financial Officer

Consilium Strategic Communications

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Mary-Jane Elliott / Matthew Neal / Nicholas Brown / Olivia Manser

AMS@consilium-comms.com

Investec Bank PLC (NOMAD & Broker)

Tel: 44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Daniel Adams / Gary Clarence / Patrick Robb

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc - see www.admedsol.com

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative and technologically advanced products for the global surgical and wound care markets, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of products that include tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices, silver alginates, alginates and foams, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8® and ActivHeal® as well as supplying under white label.

AMS's products, manufactured out of two sites in the UK, one in the Netherlands, two in Germany and one in the Czech Republic, are sold in 77 countries via a network of multinational or regional partners and distributors, as well as via AMS's own direct sales forces in the UK, Germany, the Czech Republic and Russia. Established in 1991, the Group has approximately 650 employees. For more information please see www.admedsol.com.

Disclaimer

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:59:03 UTC
