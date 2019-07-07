AMD Unleashes Ultimate PC Gaming Platform with Worldwide Availability of AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 Series Graphics Cards and AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Desktop Processors

– Introducing world’s first PCIe® 4.0 ready desktop CPUs and GPUs, designed to push the limits of gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators –



SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the global availability of its new leadership PC gaming platform based on AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 series graphics cards and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors, as well as AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Processors with Radeon™ Graphics (APUs). Together, these offerings take gaming performance, immersive experiences, and visual fidelity to new heights.



AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards redefine what is possible in 1440p gaming. Built on the ground-breaking all-new AMD RDNA gaming architecture and 7nm process technology, the new graphics cards deliver superior visual fidelity, lightning-fast performance and advanced features to power the latest AAA and eSports titles. Starting today, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphics cards are available on AMD.com and from leading etailers and retailers for $399 and $349 USD SEP1, respectively, and the 50th Anniversary Edition Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card is available while supplies last for $449 USD SEP1 from AMD.com and JD.com .

With up to 12 cores and 24 threads now available, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors are another powerful demonstration of the technology leadership of AMD, delivering the first high-performance 7nm processors in consumer desktop PCs. Building on the legacy of high-performance “Zen” architectures, the “Zen 2” microarchitecture incorporates enhancements that deliver a significant IPC uplift of an estimated 15 percent generationally2 for faster gaming and content creation. Beginning today, 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors, including the new Ryzen 3000 Series Processors with Radeon Graphics, are available globally at leading etailers and retailers starting at just $99 USD SEP1.

“We are proud to deliver our newest AMD Radeon graphics cards and AMD Ryzen processor products to create the ultimate PC gaming platform with leadership performance at every price point,” said Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO, AMD. “AMD is committed to driving innovation and competition across the computing and graphics markets to give PC enthusiasts, gamers and creators incredible experiences and unmatched value.”

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics Cards: Amazing Value and Performance for 1440p Gaming

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards harness the RDNA gaming architecture, which was built from the ground up for superior performance, scalability and power efficiency, and designed to power the future of PC, console, mobile and cloud-based gaming. The new RDNA architecture supports high-speed GDDR6 memory, provides PCIe 4.0 support, and provides up to 1.25X higher performance-per-clock3 and up to 1.5X higher performance-per-watt over AMD’s previous Graphic Core Next (GCN) architecture4, enabling hyper-realistic, ultra-responsive and high-framerate gaming experiences.

The newest Radeon graphics cards offer powerful new features to elevate 1440p gaming, including:

Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) – Brings crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by other post-process effects in DirectX ® 9, 12, and Vulkan ® titles. When paired with Radeon GPU upscaling, RIS enables sharp visuals and fluid frame rates on very high-resolution displays.

Brings crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by other post-process effects in DirectX 9, 12, and Vulkan titles. When paired with Radeon GPU upscaling, RIS enables sharp visuals and fluid frame rates on very high-resolution displays. FidelityFX – Offers an open-source toolkit for game developers with high-quality post-process effects to help make games look beautiful while offering an optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance. Available on GPUOpen , FidelityFX features Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), which draws out detail in low-contrast areas while minimizing artifacts caused by typical image sharpening routines.

Offers an open-source toolkit for game developers with high-quality post-process effects to help make games look beautiful while offering an optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance. Available on , FidelityFX features Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), which draws out detail in low-contrast areas while minimizing artifacts caused by typical image sharpening routines. Radeon™ Anti-Lag – Optimized for eSports, improves competitiveness by decreasing input-to-display response times by up to 31 percent5.

Model Compute

Units Stream

Processors TFLOPS GDDR6

(GB) Base Clock

(MHz) Game Clock6

(MHz) Boost Clock

(MHz) SEP1

(USD) 50th Anniversary Edition Radeon™ RX 5700 XT 40 2,560 Up to 10.14 8 1,680 1,830 Up to 1,980 $449 Radeon™ RX 5700 XT 40 2,560 Up to 9.75 8 1,605 1,755 Up to 1,905 $399 Radeon™ RX 5700 36 2,304 Up to 7.95 8 1,465 1,625 Up to 1,725 $349

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors: Unparalleled Platform and Leadership Performance

Built on power-efficient 7nm-based processors, the new 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors enable ultimate performance, power efficiency, and core counts across single-thread and multi-thread workloads, offering:

Elite gaming performance – With higher clock speeds, more performance per clock 2 , and larger L3 cache than the previous generation, plus new synergies with the Windows ® 10 May 2019 Update, 3 rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors enable more powerful and smoother gaming experiences across 1080p and 1440p resolutions 7 , 8 .

With higher clock speeds, more performance per clock , and larger L3 cache than the previous generation, plus new synergies with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, 3 Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors enable more powerful and smoother gaming experiences across 1080p and 1440p resolutions . Winning content creation performance – For content creators, 3 rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors enable a commanding performance advantage 9 over the competition in rendering, encoding, color grading, and more.

For content creators, 3 Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors enable a commanding performance advantage over the competition in rendering, encoding, color grading, and more. Cooler and quieter PC experience – 3 rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors offer supreme performance with highly energy efficient operation, enabling up to 58% better performance-per-watt on Ryzen 9 Processors and up to 30% better performance-per-watt on Ryzen 7 Processors -- all while running in a highly efficient, low-power envelope -- than the competition 10 , 11 .

3 Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors offer supreme performance with highly energy efficient operation, enabling up to 58% better performance-per-watt on Ryzen 9 Processors and up to 30% better performance-per-watt on Ryzen 7 Processors -- all while running in a highly efficient, low-power envelope -- than the competition . Overclocking made simple12 – Like all AMD Ryzen Processors, 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors are fully multiplier and voltage unlocked. New Precision Boost Overdrive [13] with Automatic Overclocking can deliver even higher performance on 3000 Series Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 processors by communicating with the user’s motherboard and increasing the maximum clock frequency by up to 200MHz at the touch of a button. A new and improved AMD Ryzen™ Master Software utility is also available, including a redesigned user interface and many new features, offering users an easy way to squeeze every drop of performance from their AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor.

Additionally, with the release of the 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors, AMD designed and unveiled the new X570 chipset for AMD Socket AM4, enabling the world’s first platform with PCIe® 4.0 support for consumers. Unique support for PCIe® 4.0 paves the way for new classes of high-performance graphics cards, networking devices, NVMe drives, and more. With over 100 AM4 motherboards currently in market, our partners are expected to introduce an additional 50+ models with the new AMD X570 chipset to complete the widest selection of launch motherboards in AMD history.



Together, the 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processor family with a X570 motherboard enable more high-speed ports and lanes than any other mainstream socket – a truly enthusiast-worthy solution.

3rd Gen Ryzen

Desktop Processors Cores/

Threads TDP14

(Watts) Boost/Base

Freq. (GHz) L2 + L3

Cache (MB) PCIe® 4.0 Lanes

(processor + AMD X570) SEP1

(USD) Ryzen™ 9 3950X 16/32 105 4.7/3.5 72 44 (36 useable) Available September 2019 Ryzen™ 9 3900X 12/24 105 4.6/3.8 70 44 (36 useable) $499 Ryzen™ 7 3800X 8/16 105 4.5/3.9 36 44 (36 useable) $399 Ryzen™ 7 3700X 8/16 65 4.4/3.6 36 44 (36 useable) $329 Ryzen™ 5 3600X 6/12 95 4.4/3.8 35 44 (36 useable) $249 Ryzen™ 5 3600 6/12 65 4.2/3.6 35 44 (36 useable) $199

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors with Radeon Graphics

AMD also announced availability of the Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics, armed with higher CPU and graphics clock speeds than its prior generation of processors, plus new driver features like Radeon Anti-Lag. Offering best-in-class graphics performance15; smooth framerates for 1080p gamers16; 4K HDR streaming capabilities; and Radeon™ FreeSync support17, the latest generation of AMD Ryzen Processors with Graphics are ideal for affordable gaming rigs, SFF PCs, HTPCs, and other unique builds.

Ryzen 3000 Series

Processors with

Radeon Graphics Cores /

Threads TDP

(Watts) Boost/Base

Freq. (GHz) Graphics

(Graphics Clock) L2 + L3

Cache (MB) SEP1

(USD) Ryzen™ 5 3400G 4/8 65 4.2/3.7 Radeon™ RX Vega 11

(1400 MHz) 6 $149 Ryzen™ 3 3200G 4/4 65 4.0/3.6 Radeon™ Vega 8

(1250 MHz) 6 $99

Play Gears 5 and 100+ Other PC Games with Xbox Game Pass18

AMD is also offering the Xbox Game Pass for PC, providing complimentary, three-month access to Xbox Game Pass for PC with the purchase of AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards, AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors, and other select AMD products from participating retailers. Learn more here.

____________

1 Suggested online retailer price in US dollars as of 7/7/2019.

2 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 5/23/2019. AMD “Zen2” CPU-based system scored an estimated 15% higher than previous generation AMD “Zen” based system using estimated SPECint®_rate_base2006 results. SPEC and SPECint are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org. GD-141

3 Testing done by AMD performance labs 5/23/19, showing a geomean of 1.25x per/clock across 30 different games @ 4K Ultra, 4xAA settings. Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers. RX-327

4 Testing done by AMD performance labs 5/23/19, using the Division 2 @ 25x14 Ultra settings. Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers. RX-325

5 Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of June 4th, 2019 on the 8GB Radeon™ RX 5700 on the following games: Apex Legends, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Dota 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Performance may vary. RS-295

6 “Game Clock” is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

7 Testing by AMD performance labs using an AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X and Core i9-9900K. All games tested at 1920x1080 with maximum in-game quality preset. Results may vary. RZ3-28

8 Testing by AMD performance labs using an AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X and Core i9-9900K. All games tested at 2560x1440 with maximum in-game quality preset. Results may vary. RZ3-29

9 Testing by AMD performance labs using an AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X and Core i9-9900K in: DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere, Cinebench R20, Handbrake 1.1.1, LAME MP3 Encoder, and POV-Ray 3.7. Results may vary. RZ3-30

10 Testing by AMD performance labs using an AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X and Core i9-9900K, measuring wall power during Cinebench R20 nT. Results may vary. RZ3-31

11 Testing by AMD performance labs using an AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800X and Core i7-9700K, measuring wall power during Cinebench R20 nT. Results may vary. RZ3-35

12 Overclocking AMD processors, including without limitation, altering clock frequencies / multipliers or memory timing / voltage, to operate beyond their stock specifications will void any applicable AMD product warranty, even when such overclocking is enabled via AMD hardware and/or software. This may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. Users assume all risks and liabilities that may arise out of overclocking AMD processors, including, without limitation, failure of or damage to hardware, reduced system performance and/or data loss, corruption or vulnerability. GD-106

13 Precision Boost Overdrive requires an AMD Ryzen Threadripper, AMD Ryzen 5 3000, AMD Ryzen 7 3000, or AMD Ryzen 9 3000 Series processor and a motherboard compatible with one or more of these processors. Because Precision Boost Overdrive enables operation of the processor outside of specifications and in excess of factory settings, use of the feature invalidates the AMD product warranty and may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. GD-135

14 Though both are often measured in watts, it is important to distinguish between thermal and electrical watts. Thermal wattage for processors is conveyed via thermal design power (TDP). TDP is a calculated value that conveys an appropriate thermal solution to achieve the intended operation of a processor. Electrical watts are not a variable in the TDP calculation. By design, electrical watts can vary from workload to workload and may exceed thermal watts. GD-109

15 Testing as of 05/14/2019 by AMD Performance Labs using an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400G Processor and Intel Core i5-9400 in PCMark 10, Adobe Premiere, Speedometer, and SPECviewperf®. Results may vary with configuration. The class defined as graphics on a desktop processor. SPEC® and SPECviewperf are registered trademarks of Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org . PCO-002

16 Testing as of 05/14/2019 by AMD Performance Labs using an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400G Processor and Intel Core i5-9400 in 9 game titles. Results may vary with configuration. PCO-003

17 Radeon FreeSync technology requires a monitor and AMD Radeon™ graphics, both with FreeSync support. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system manufacturer before purchase. GD-127

18 Offer available through participating retailers for eligible purchases made July 1, 2019 through March 10, 2020 or when supply of coupon codes is exhausted, whichever occurs first. Void where prohibited. Game Pass for PC: Over 100 PC Games available starting August 2019. Gears 5 available fall 2019. Game Pass code must be redeemed by June 30, 2020. Limit one promotional 3-month subscription per Microsoft account over a 12-month period. Requires the Xbox (beta) app and Windows 10 (with updates). Age restrictions and system requirements apply. Game catalog varies over time. Learn more at Xbox.com/gamepass. Gears 5 is rated ESRB “M” for Mature and PEGI is not yet rated. May contain content inappropriate for children. Please consult with ESRB.org, PEGI.info, or your regional game ratings organization.





