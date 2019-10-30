Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/30 09:49:56 am
32.845 USD   -0.56%
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
09:26aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
08:05aGlobal Stocks Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
Global Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision

10/30/2019 | 09:26am EDT

By Will Horner

Global stocks wavered amid disappointing earnings Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Stock futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were largely flat. General Electric jumped over 8% in premarket trading after the company raised its cash-flow outlook for the year.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose 2.8% off hours after it said Tuesday that a test of its baby powder didn't find traces of asbestos, rebutting U.S. regulators' claims about the product.

Stryker dropped 3.2% after mounting expenses led to a drop in the medical-device maker's earnings. Advanced Micro Devices fell 1.4%. The chip maker issued a forecast for the current quarter late Tuesday that was slightly lower than expected.

A raft of major U.S. companies, including Apple, Facebook, Lyft and Starbucks, are poised to report through the day. There is also widespread expectation that the central bank will cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point after markets close.

While many investors see the 0.25% rate cut as a foregone conclusion, they will look closely to see how the central bank frames the cut and what signals Chairman Jerome Powell provides about monetary policy, according to Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. office of UBS's investment arm.

"The market is looking for signs about how committed the Fed is to support policy further," Mr. Yu said. "Everybody knows the Fed has room to lower rates further, the question is how willing are they?"

Meanwhile, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index was also mostly flat, with some of the region's biggest banks posting declines.

Shares of troubled German lender Deutsche Bank fell 5.7%, their biggest drop since December, after it said efforts to overhaul its global operations had taken a large chunk out of its revenue. Banco Santander declined 5% as third-quarter profit fell 75%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group surged after the companies confirmed they were discussing a merger that would create the world's fourth-largest auto maker by volume. Fiat shares rose 9.5% in Milan and PSA gained 5.4%. Rival Renault, which had previously received an offer to combine its operations with Fiat, slumped 4.7%.

In the U.K., major stock indexes slipped after lawmakers agreed to hold an early election on Dec. 12 in an attempt to break the stalemate over Brexit. The FTSE 250 gauge slipped 0.4%, while the yield on U.K. government bonds fell to 0.696%. Bond yields fall as prices rise. The British pound ticked up 0.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gauge dropped 0.6%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES -1.96% 32.87 Delayed Quote.78.93%
APPLE INC. 0.63% 244.4444 Delayed Quote.57.89%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -0.31% 3.9665 End-of-day quote.-0.16%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.87% 2954.18 End-of-day quote.18.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -6.57% 6.716 Delayed Quote.3.56%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.02% 27061.28 Delayed Quote.16.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.12% 0.8625 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
FACEBOOK -0.08% 188.573 Delayed Quote.44.41%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.34% 11.75 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.71% 9.83 Delayed Quote.19.82%
NASDAQ 100 -0.78% 8046.265428 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 8274.040573 Delayed Quote.24.23%
NIKKEI 225 -0.57% 22843.12 Real-time Quote.13.91%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.35% 696.6 End-of-day quote.-18.63%
PEUGEOT 4.82% 26.01 Real-time Quote.33.66%
RENAULT -4.66% 47.07 Real-time Quote.-9.44%
S&P 500 -0.08% 3035.54 Delayed Quote.21.14%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.63% 84 Delayed Quote.30.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.05% 397.81 Delayed Quote.17.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.08% 856.69 Delayed Quote.21.10%
STRYKER CORPORATION 3.19% 217.82 Delayed Quote.36.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 696 M
EBIT 2019 811 M
Net income 2019 498 M
Finance 2019 619 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,2x
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,26x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 35 856 M
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 32,78  $
Last Close Price 33,03  $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES78.93%35 856
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%253 362
INTEL CORPORATION20.05%245 079
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.00%123 578
BROADCOM INC.13.32%114 305
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS27.29%112 493
