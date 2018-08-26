New AMD Radeon™ Pro V340 Graphics Card Delivers Accelerated Performance and High User Density to Power Datacenter Visualization Workloads

— Harnesses the industry’s only hardware-based GPU virtualization solution enabled by SR-IOV and the powerful “Vega” architecture to accelerate and secure modern visualization workloads —

VMworld, LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced the Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card, a high-performance dual-GPU Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution purpose-built to power and accelerate the most demanding datacenter visualization workloads, including CAD, design, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and rendering.

The AMD Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card is a dual-GPU solution based on the advanced AMD “Vega” architecture1, optimized to deliver extreme performance and high user density for virtualized environments. It is the first VDI hardware solution equipped with 32GB of ultra-fast, second-generation high-bandwidth memory, providing massive amounts of memory and bandwidth for today’s most complex design and media workloads.

The AMD Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card is enabled by AMD MxGPU Technology, the industry’s only hardware-based GPU virtualization solution, which is based on the industry-standard SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization) technology. Combining software and hardware technologies that deliver virtualized graphics for the modern cloud, AMD MxGPU delivers fast, stable and predictable performance with the industry’s highest user density2, without requiring recurring end-user license fees.

“As the flagship of our new Radeon™ Pro V-series product line, the Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card employs advanced security features and helps to cost effectively deliver and accelerate modern visualization workloads from the datacenter,” said Ogi Brkic, general manager of Radeon Pro at AMD.

“The AMD Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card will enable our customers to securely leverage desktop and application virtualization for the most graphically demanding applications,” said Sheldon D’Paiva, director of Product Marketing at VMware. “With Radeon™ Pro for VMware, admins can easily set up a VDI environment, rapidly deploy virtual GPUs to existing virtual machines and enable hundreds of professionals with just a few mouse clicks.”

“With increased density, faster frame buffer and enhanced security, the AMD Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card delivers a powerful new choice for our customers to power their Citrix Workspace, even for the most demanding applications,” said Calvin Hsu, VP of Product Marketing at Citrix.

Purpose-built Technology

The AMD Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card delivers advanced features and technologies geared towards enterprise, DaaS and cloud gaming solutions to accelerate visualization workloads, including:

Superior User Density: Supports up to 32 1GB virtual machines, up to 33 percent more than the competitive solution. 2

Supports up to 32 1GB virtual machines, up to 33 percent more than the competitive solution. Integrated Encode Engine: The ability to compress independent video streams in both H.264 and H.265 formats. Provides design and manufacturing users with the video quality they expect, while empowering IT managers to eliminate CPU bottlenecks.

The ability to compress independent video streams in both H.264 and H.265 formats. Provides design and manufacturing users with the video quality they expect, while empowering IT managers to eliminate CPU bottlenecks. Ultra-Fast Frame Buffer: HBM2 memory with Error Correcting Code (ECC) 3 and better power efficiency than competing solutions allow fast paging apps to run incredibly fast.

HBM2 memory with Error Correcting Code (ECC) and better power efficiency than competing solutions allow fast paging apps to run incredibly fast. Built-in Security Processor: Provides secure boot and encrypted storage capabilities.

Availability

The AMD Radeon™ Pro V340 graphics card is expected to be available in Q4 2018 from leading system providers. Visit the AMD booth #2501 at VMworld in Las Vegas to see the new solution in action.

