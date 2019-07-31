Log in
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES

(AMD)
U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Fed Decision

07/31/2019 | 09:08am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

-- S&P 500, Dow futures climb

-- Crude prices tick higher

-- Asian stocks drop, European shares waver

U.S. stock futures rose ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to cut interest rates.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Shares in Apple Inc. were up 4.1% in off-hours trading, on the back of strong second-quarter revenue growth reported Tuesday after the closing bell. General Electric also gained 3.3% off-hours after it posted a second-quarter loss but raised its forecasts.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. fell 3.9% out-of-hours after it projected weaker-than-expected revenue growth for its current quarter on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 was broadly flat, with gains in construction largely offset by losses in the basic-resources sector.

Government bond yields fell after figures released by the European Union's statistics agency showed a slowdown in gross domestic product during the second quarter.

German 10-year bund yields, which recently touched fresh lows, fell to minus 0.455, while the yield on their French counterparts dropped to minus 0.158. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

European bank stocks rose on Wednesday amid a set of strong earnings reports. Credit Suisse climbed 4.2% and BNP Paribas gained 3% after each reported results. Deutsche Bank's stock also gained, by 3%.

Shares of Next, the British clothing company, notched one of the biggest rises in the region at 9.2% after it lifted its forecast for profit and sales. EssilorLuxottica, the French Ray-Ban maker, saw its stock price gain 4.3% after it agreed to buy control of its European rival GrandVision.

Glanbia PLC, an Irish food-nutrition firm, fell 14% after it issued a profit warning for 2019 and posted lower first-half earnings.

Earlier, Asian stocks were rattled after tweets from President Trump on Tuesday dampened expectations for a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks.

"There are issues that make a comprehensive and durable deal quite difficult to achieve," said Arnab Das, global market strategist at Invesco, adding that he doesn't expect a complete breakdown or a Brexit-type risk of a no-deal.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 1.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.7%.

Shares of Chinese property developers fell after the country's leadership vowed not to use the real-estate market as a tool to try to arrest an economic slowdown. At a meeting Tuesday, the Communist Party's top decision-making body reiterated that housing is "used for living, not for speculation," adding it "will not use real estate as a short-term means of stimulating the economy."

In the U.S., the yield on 10-year Treasurys edged down to 2.056% from 2.063% Tuesday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, was flat.

On the earnings front, Kraft Heinz Co. and Qualcomm Inc. are among the large companies due to report Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was up 0.9% at $65.18 a barrel, amid continued tensions in the Middle East and expectations of lower interest rates in the U.S. Gold edged up 0.1%.

Shen Hong contributed to this article.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 1.16% 33.87 Delayed Quote.81.37%
APPLE -0.43% 208.78 Delayed Quote.32.36%
BNP PARIBAS 2.28% 42.485 Real-time Quote.5.18%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.39% 2952.34 End-of-day quote.18.19%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 4.26% 12.235 Delayed Quote.8.80%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 27198.02 Delayed Quote.16.59%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 3.84% 123.1 Real-time Quote.7.33%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.35% 0.91466 Delayed Quote.1.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.11494 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.35% 10.52 Delayed Quote.37.12%
GLANBIA PLC -13.82% 11.97 Delayed Quote.-12.03%
GLANBIA PLC -14.16% 12 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
GRANDVISION 5.52% 26.76 Delayed Quote.32.57%
HANG SENG -1.34% 27777.75 Real-time Quote.8.93%
INVESCO LTD. 0.21% 19.37 Delayed Quote.15.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 65.14 Delayed Quote.16.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.46% 7952.472695 Delayed Quote.26.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.24% 8273.61386 Delayed Quote.25.54%
QUALCOMM -0.21% 74.81 Delayed Quote.31.73%
S&P 500 -0.26% 3013.18 Delayed Quote.20.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.07% 384.87 Delayed Quote.15.72%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.06% 824.82 Delayed Quote.18.32%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.25% 31.84 Delayed Quote.-26.02%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 98.05 End-of-day quote.1.41%
WTI 0.46% 58.52 Delayed Quote.23.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 788 M
EBIT 2019 838 M
Net income 2019 535 M
Finance 2019 500 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,4x
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,32x
EV / Sales2020 4,12x
Capitalization 36 634 M
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 31,09  $
Last Close Price 33,87  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mark D. Papermaster Chief Technology Officer & Master EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES81.37%36 634
INTEL CORPORATION11.89%231 461
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 726
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS37.53%120 129
BROADCOM INC17.81%119 247
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.42%106 849
