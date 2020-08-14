Advanced Micro Devices : Stock Ownership Guidelines

Stock Ownership Guidelines (Adopted by the Board of Directors on February 7, 2008) (Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on October 22, 2009) (Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on October 20, 2011) (Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2017) (Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on August 7, 2020) The Board of Directors of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (the "Company") believes that the Company's Executive Officers and members of the Board of Directors should own and hold common stock of the Company to further align their interests and actions with the interests of the Company's stockholders. Executive Officer Stock Ownership Guidelines Executive Officers ("Officers") are expected to own and hold a specified number of shares of AMD common stock (the "Shares"), based on relevant market competitiveness. Stock ownership levels should be achieved by each Officer within the later of (i) five years of the adoption of these amended Guidelines (August 7, 2025) or (ii) five years of first appointment as an Officer ("Officer Achievement Date"). Until the guideline is achieved, each Officer is encouraged to retain at least 10 percent of net shares (defined below) obtained through the Company's stock incentive plans. The levels of stock ownership are outlined below: Officer Level Ownership Guideline President and/or CEO Share ownership guidelines for the President and/or CEO will be determined as the lesser of (i) the number of shares equivalent to six (6) times the then-current annual base salary divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period up to and including the Officer Achievement Date or (ii) 350,000 Shares. Other Officers Share ownership guidelines for Officers other than the President and/or CEO will be determined as the lesser of (i) the number of Shares equivalent to two and a half (2.5) times the then- current annual base salary divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period up to an including the Officer Achievement Date or (ii) 80,000 Shares. For Officers as of August 7, 2020, the initial ownership guideline was based on the base salary multiple set forth above divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period immediately preceding and ending with August 6, 2020, rounded to the nearest 5,000 Shares. The Compensation and Leadership Resources Committee of the Board (the "CLRC") will evaluate the progress of the Officers on a periodic basis. For purposes of evaluating progress towards achievement of the Ownership Guidelines, rather than using the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period up to and including the Officer Achievement Date, the CLRC will Stock Ownership Guidelines 2020.doc

Director Stock Ownership Guidelines Members of the Board of Directors ("Directors") who are not also Officers of the Company are also expected to own and hold a specified number of Shares, which is based on competitive market practice. The ownership guideline for non-management Directors, other than the non- management Chairman of the Board, will be the lesser of (i) the number of Shares equivalent to five times the then-current annual retainer divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period immediately preceding and ending with the date of the annual meeting of Stockholders or (ii) 30,000 Shares. The ownership guideline for the non- management Chairman of the Board will be the lesser of (i) the number of Shares equivalent to five times the then-current annual retainer divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period immediately preceding and ending with the date of the annual meeting of Stockholders or (ii) 45,000 Shares. Stock ownership levels should be achieved by each Director within the later of (i) five years of the adoption of these amended Guidelines (August 2, 2022) or (ii) five years of first election or appointment to the Board or first appointment as a non- management Chairman of the Board (the "Director Achievement Date" and together with the Officer Achievement Date, the "Achievement Date"). Until the guideline is achieved, each Director is encouraged to retain at least 10 percent of net shares obtained through the Company's stock incentive plans. Compliance with the Guidelines Stock that counts toward satisfaction of these Guidelines include: Shares of common stock owned outright by the Officer or Director and his or her immediate family members who share the same household, whether held individually or jointly; restricted stock where the restrictions have lapsed; Shares acquired upon stock option exercise; Shares purchased in the open market; and restricted stock units where the restrictions have lapsed but the issuance of the Shares to the Director or Officer has been deferred at the election of the Director or Officer pursuant to a Company policy, plan or written agreement. Shares held in trust may be included. Due to the complexities of trust accounts, requests to include Shares held in trust should be submitted to the Corporate Secretary, and the Chairman and the Lead Independent Director (provided a Lead Independent Director has been appointed) will make the final decision as to whether to include those Shares. Any open market purchase of common stock must be made in an open trading window and with advance notice to and in coordination with the Corporate Secretary and General Counsel. Net shares are the number of Shares from the sale of stock options or the vesting of restricted stock or restricted stock units, less the number of Shares the Officer or the Director sells to cover the exercise price of stock options and sells or has withheld to pay taxes.

The CLRC may, in its discretion, exempt from these Guidelines any Officer below the level of Senior Vice President or any Officer who does not report directly to the CEO. In addition, the CLRC may waive these Guidelines for any Officer or Director if compliance would impose a severe hardship or prevent the Officer or Director from complying with a court order, as in the case of a divorce settlement. If a waiver is granted in whole or in part, the CLRC will, in consultation with the affected Officer or Director, develop an alternative stock ownership guideline for such individual that reflects both the intention of these Guidelines and such individual's particular circumstances. Each Officer and Director will be notified each year where they stand with regard to these Guidelines.