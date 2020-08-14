Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.    AMD

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/14 03:49:42 pm
81.17 USD   -0.82%
03:28pADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Stock Ownership Guidelines
PU
03:23pADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD Outside Director Equity Compensation Policy
PU
08/12S&P 500 Rallies but Closes Below a Record
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Micro Devices : Stock Ownership Guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

Stock Ownership Guidelines

(Adopted by the Board of Directors on February 7, 2008)

(Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on October 22, 2009) (Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on October 20, 2011) (Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2017) (Amendment Adopted by the Board of Directors on August 7, 2020)

The Board of Directors of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (the "Company") believes that the Company's Executive Officers and members of the Board of Directors should own and hold common stock of the Company to further align their interests and actions with the interests of the Company's stockholders.

  1. Executive Officer Stock Ownership Guidelines

Executive Officers ("Officers") are expected to own and hold a specified number of shares of AMD common stock (the "Shares"), based on relevant market competitiveness. Stock ownership levels should be achieved by each Officer within the later of (i) five years of the adoption of these amended Guidelines (August 7, 2025) or (ii) five years of first appointment as an Officer ("Officer Achievement Date"). Until the guideline is achieved, each Officer is encouraged to retain at least 10 percent of net shares (defined below) obtained through the Company's stock incentive plans. The levels of stock ownership are outlined below:

Officer Level

Ownership Guideline

President and/or CEO

Share ownership guidelines for the President

and/or CEO will be determined as the lesser of

(i) the number of shares equivalent to six (6)

times the then-current annual base salary

divided by the average of the closing stock

prices of the Shares for the 30-day period up

to and including the Officer Achievement Date

or (ii) 350,000 Shares.

Other Officers

Share ownership guidelines for Officers other

than the President and/or CEO will be

determined as the lesser of (i) the number of

Shares equivalent to two and a half (2.5) times

the then- current annual base salary divided by

the average of the closing stock prices of the

Shares for the 30-day period up to an including

the Officer Achievement Date or (ii) 80,000

Shares.

For Officers as of August 7, 2020, the initial ownership guideline was based on the base salary multiple set forth above divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period immediately preceding and ending with August 6, 2020, rounded to the nearest 5,000 Shares. The Compensation and Leadership Resources Committee of the Board (the "CLRC") will evaluate the progress of the Officers on a periodic basis. For purposes of evaluating progress towards achievement of the Ownership Guidelines, rather than using the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period up to and including the Officer Achievement Date, the CLRC will

Stock Ownership Guidelines 2020.doc

use the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares, for the 30-day period up to and including the date the progress is measured.

  1. Director Stock Ownership Guidelines

Members of the Board of Directors ("Directors") who are not also Officers of the Company are also expected to own and hold a specified number of Shares, which is based on competitive market practice. The ownership guideline for non-management Directors, other than the non- management Chairman of the Board, will be the lesser of (i) the number of Shares equivalent to five times the then-current annual retainer divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period immediately preceding and ending with the date of the annual meeting of Stockholders or (ii) 30,000 Shares. The ownership guideline for the non- management Chairman of the Board will be the lesser of (i) the number of Shares equivalent to five times the then-current annual retainer divided by the average of the closing stock prices of the Shares for the 30-day period immediately preceding and ending with the date of the annual meeting of Stockholders or (ii) 45,000 Shares. Stock ownership levels should be achieved by each Director within the later of (i) five years of the adoption of these amended Guidelines (August 2, 2022) or (ii) five years of first election or appointment to the Board or first appointment as a non- management Chairman of the Board (the "Director Achievement Date" and together with the Officer Achievement Date, the "Achievement Date"). Until the guideline is achieved, each Director is encouraged to retain at least 10 percent of net shares obtained through the Company's stock incentive plans.

  1. Compliance with the Guidelines

Stock that counts toward satisfaction of these Guidelines include: Shares of common stock owned outright by the Officer or Director and his or her immediate family members who share the same household, whether held individually or jointly; restricted stock where the restrictions have lapsed; Shares acquired upon stock option exercise; Shares purchased in the open market; and restricted stock units where the restrictions have lapsed but the issuance of the Shares to the Director or Officer has been deferred at the election of the Director or Officer pursuant to a Company policy, plan or written agreement. Shares held in trust may be included. Due to the complexities of trust accounts, requests to include Shares held in trust should be submitted to the Corporate Secretary, and the Chairman and the Lead Independent Director (provided a Lead Independent Director has been appointed) will make the final decision as to whether to include those Shares. Any open market purchase of common stock must be made in an open trading window and with advance notice to and in coordination with the Corporate Secretary and General Counsel.

Net shares are the number of Shares from the sale of stock options or the vesting of restricted stock or restricted stock units, less the number of Shares the Officer or the Director sells to cover the exercise price of stock options and sells or has withheld to pay taxes.

Stock Ownership Guidelines 2020.doc

The CLRC may, in its discretion, exempt from these Guidelines any Officer below the level of Senior Vice President or any Officer who does not report directly to the CEO.

In addition, the CLRC may waive these Guidelines for any Officer or Director if compliance would impose a severe hardship or prevent the Officer or Director from complying with a court order, as in the case of a divorce settlement. If a waiver is granted in whole or in part, the CLRC will, in consultation with the affected Officer or Director, develop an alternative stock ownership guideline for such individual that reflects both the intention of these Guidelines and such individual's particular circumstances.

Each Officer and Director will be notified each year where they stand with regard to these Guidelines.

Stock Ownership Guidelines 2020.doc

Disclaimer

AMD - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 19:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, IN
03:28pADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Stock Ownership Guidelines
PU
03:23pADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD Outside Director Equity Compensation Policy
PU
08/12S&P 500 Rallies but Closes Below a Record
DJ
08/12S&P 500 Rallies but Closes Below a Record
DJ
08/11ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06LISA SU : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/04New AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000 Series GPUs Bring Exceptional Graphics Perform..
GL
07/30AMD Commemorates 25 Years of Corporate Responsibility Reporting
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 897 M - -
Net income 2020 1 094 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 93,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96 085 M 96 085 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 73,93 $
Last Close Price 81,84 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.78.46%96 989
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.00%377 883
NVIDIA CORPORATION94.53%281 492
INTEL CORPORATION-18.86%209 205
BROADCOM INC.4.24%134 185
QUALCOMM, INC.28.54%130 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group