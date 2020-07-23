Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.    AMD

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intel says new chip technology is six months behind, shares drop 9%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:18pm EDT
U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their

Intel Corp said on Thursday its new 7-nanometer chip technology was six months behind schedule, sending its shares down 9% in extended trading.

The new delays are a blow for the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker, which struggled with years of delays for its current 10-nanometer chips.

Intel's 7nm manufacturing delays extend the lead in the smaller, faster chip technology held by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and will likely benefit rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp which outsource their manufacturing to TSMC.

Shares of AMD rose 6% in extended trading.

Intel is the top supplier for processors for PCs and data centers, but rivals such as Nvidia and TSMC are challenging the logic of Intel's business model as a both a designer and manufacturer of its own chips.

Chief Financial Officer George Davis said in an interview that Intel had discovered a "critical defect mode" in part of the 7nm chipmaking process technology and was making adjustments.

Intel will focus on bringing high-performance products to market, regardless of what chipmaking process is used, he said. "Our design methodology and architecture allow us to bring these types of products to the market with a little less direct correlation to the state of the process technology."

In recent years, Intel has relied on booming growth in data centers that power cloud computing as PC sales declined, though both segments have expanded as the pandemic forced increased technology spending to facilitate working from home.

The company estimated third-quarter revenue of about $18.2 billion on adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, compared with analysts' average forecast of $17.9 billion and $1.14 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It updated its full-year 2020 revenue guidance to $75 billion versus analysts' consensus estimate of $73.86 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

For the second quarter ended in June, Intel said overall revenue and adjusted profits were $19.73 billion and $1.23 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $18.55 billion and $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue for its data center segment was $7.1 billion compared to estimates of $6.61 billion, according to data from FactSet. Sales for PC chips were $9.5 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion, according to FactSet data.

Nvidia, which designs but does not make its own chips, earlier this month overtook Intel as the most valuable U.S. chip supplier, thanks to strong sales to data centers using Nvidia chips for artificial intelligence work.

In the PC market, longtime Intel rival Advanced Micro Devices this week announced new PC chips that analysts expect to be powered by TSMC's manufacturing processes. Last month, Apple Inc said it would end its reliance on Intel chips for Mac computers after nearly 15 years.

The challenges come as Intel is spending heavily to ramp up production of its "Tiger Lake" PC chip, which analysts believe will be announced in September as the first to use its 10-nanometer manufacturing process.

Davis said Intel's third-quarter profit forecast was affected by a tax item and strong demand for its 10-nanometer chips made with newer technology.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)

By Stephen Nellis and Munsif Vengattil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -3.59% 59.57 Delayed Quote.34.74%
APPLE INC. -4.55% 371.38 Delayed Quote.32.50%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.06% 60.4 Delayed Quote.2.01%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.96% 405.19 Delayed Quote.77.45%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.02% 39 End-of-day quote.-27.24%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.65% 381.5 End-of-day quote.15.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, IN
05:18pIntel says new chip technology is six months behind, shares drop 9%
RE
09:15aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/21AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with AMD Radeon Graphics Set to Deli..
GL
07/16AMD Promotes Methodology Architect Alex Starr to Corporate Fellow
GL
07/15AMD to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/14AMD Announce World's First 64-Core PRO Workstation, the Lenovo™ ThinkSt..
GL
07/14Advanced Security Features of AMD EPYC™ Processors Enable New Google Cl..
GL
06/25AMD Exceeds Six-Year Goal to Deliver Unprecedented 25 Times Improvement in Mo..
GL
06/23The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories -- Update
DJ
06/23Data center chip startup Ampere to release more powerful processor
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 417 M - -
Net income 2020 1 036 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 73,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 72 368 M 72 368 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 53,09 $
Last Close Price 61,79 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.34.74%72 368
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.26%338 326
INTEL CORPORATION2.01%258 486
NVIDIA CORPORATION77.45%256 850
BROADCOM INC.-0.70%126 206
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.60%121 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group