New AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000 Series GPUs Bring Exceptional Graphics Performance to Updated 27-inch iMac

08/04/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of new AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000 series GPUs for the updated 27-inch iMac. The new GPUs power a wide variety of graphically intensive applications and workloads, unleashing creativity and productivity for consumer and professional users alike.

The new AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs are built on industry-leading 7nm process technology and advanced AMD RDNA™ graphics architecture. They feature up to 40 compute units and up to 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory while delivering up to 7.6 teraflops of single precision (FP32) computational performance.

“AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs bring new levels of performance and flexibility to the updated 27-inch iMac,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The new AMD GPUs offer the optimal combination of compute performance, energy efficiency and outstanding graphics features to power a wide range of applications – from consumer to pro – wherever graphics matter the most.”

Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs include:

  • Exceptional compute performance – Up to 7.6 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
  • GDDR6 memory – Up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory with 384 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.
  • AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture was designed from the ground up for superior performance and power efficiency. It is built on industry-leading 7nm FinFET process technology, providing up to 1.5X higher performance per watt compared to the previous-generation graphics architecture1

AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000
series GPUs		Compute
Units		Stream
Processors		FP32
TFLOPS		GDDR6
Memory
AMD Radeon™ Pro 5700 XT402560Up to 7.616GB
AMD Radeon™ Pro 5700362304Up to 6.28GB
AMD Radeon™ Pro 5500 XT241536Up to 5.38GB
AMD Radeon™ Pro 5300201280Up to 4.24GB


For more information about the iMac visit www.apple.com/imac/.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about AMD Radeon™ Pro 5000 series GPUs for the updated iMac here
  • Become a fan of AMD on Facebook
  • Follow AMD on Twitter
  • Follow Radeon™ Pro graphics on Twitter

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblogFacebook and Twitter pages.

©2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Apple, iMac, and the Apple Logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  1. Testing done by AMD performance labs 5/23/19, using the Division 2 @ 25x14 Ultra settings.  Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers. RX-325

Contacts:
George Millington
AMD Communications
+1 408-547-7481
George.Millington@amd.com

Jason Schmidt
AMD Investor Relations
+1 408-749-6688
Jason.Schmidt@amd.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a28f3f80-692d-433f-b2ad-960012e591bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fdf98bf-30f1-44d9-ab91-eae19492fdf1

Primary Logo

Apple 27-inch iMac

Apple 27-inch iMac
AMD Radeon(TM) Pro 5000 Series GPUs

AMD Radeon(TM) Pro 5000 Series GPUs

© GlobeNewswire 2020
