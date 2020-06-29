Advanced Oncotherapy : 2019 Annual Report

2 1
TABLE OF
CONTENTS
STRATEGIC REPORT
Introduction to Advanced Oncotherapy Group04
Need for a Targeted Radiotherapy Technology12
Making Proton Therapy More Widely Available22
LIGHT, Breakthrough Proprietary Linac28
Business Model Designed for Success36
GOVERNANCE REPORT
Advanced Oncotherapy Team48
Corporate Governance Report54
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities58
Audit Committee Report60
Remuneration Committee Report62
Group Directors' Report64
Independent Auditor's Report66
FINANCIAL REPORT
Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income72
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position73
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity74
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows75
Notes Forming Part of the Financial Statements76
Notes to the Accounts - Group78
Company Statement of Financial Position
102
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
103
Notes to the Accounts - Company
104
GOVERNANCE REPORT
FINANCIAL REPORT
STRATEGIC REPORT
Introduction to Advanced Oncotherapy Group
Advanced Oncotherapy and ADAM at a GlanceStrong Social Impact and True Sense of PurposeOur Vision, Mission and Values
Statement from the Executive Chairman and CEO
04 05 06 08
Need for a Targeted Radiotherapy Technology
Cancer in a Broader ContextRadiation Therapy, a Powerful Weapon Against CancerProton Therapy, a More Targeted Approach of RadiationThe Advantages of Proton TherapyWhere Proton Therapy can add most Value
12
14
16
18
20
Making Proton Therapy More Widely Available
Oﬀer and DemandPricing Environment
22 26
LIGHT, Breakthrough Proprietary Linac
LIGHT: Compact and Modular SystemLIGHT: Myriad of BeneﬁtsFLASH: Golden Opportunity
28 30 34
Business Model Designed for Success
Implementing a Value-Enhancing Commercial ModelThe Size of the OpportunityCommercial Traction is Gathering MomentumPrincipal Risks and Risk Management
36 38 40 42
-
•Advanced Oncotherapy's purpose is to democratise proton therapy, a fast-growing subset of radiation oncology, by designing, assembling, selling and maintaining proton therapy systems called LIGHT
-
•ADAM, a spin-oﬀ from CERN, the world's most advanced lab for nuclear science, was acquired in 2014
-
•LIGHT has been designed to accelerate protons in a linear fashion, which has several advantages over circular systems, including a smaller footprint, modular design, ease of installation, fast electronic control of the proton beam and energy, signiﬁcant cost savings throughout every step of the project
-
•First commercial system to be installed and operated in London
-
•Process for scaling-up production well advanced; assembly lines in partnership with STFC (UK governmental organisation)
-
•Four streams of prospective revenues: sale of LIGHT systems, maintenance, software licence fees, project management fees, which brings a diversiﬁed and sustainable source of cash-ﬂows
-
•The production of LIGHT and components is outsourced to established OEMs (such as VDL, Toshiba, Philips)
-
•Staﬀ: 129 in oﬃces in London, Geneva, Daresbury, the US and the Netherlands
Advanced Oncotherapy and ADAM at a Glance
Investment HighlightsMarket Overview
-
•Second cause of death globally, cancer accounts for 13% of all deaths worldwide
-
•More than 10 million cases are expected to be diagnosed every year by 2030
-
•Approximately 14,000 X-rays machines are used in the treatment of up to 60% of cancer cases
-
•Proton therapy: similar eﬃcacy to X-rays; up to 60% less damage to healthy surrounding tissues
-
•Installed base growing at 14% CAGR p.a.
-
•Growing scientiﬁc evidence of proton therapy; more than 1,200 papers published every year
-
•Only 90 proton centres globally
-
•Price of proton therapy treatment in the UK comprised between £60,000 and £90,000
-
•Lower costs for setting up proton therapy centres are needed to decrease the cost of treatment
Strong Social Impact and True Sense of Purpose
Proton therapy for many, not just a few:Democratise proton therapy by reducing the treatment cost
Helping customers:Business model focused on providing a turnkey solution, including project management, training, maintenance and ﬁnancing
Children:Company committed to support the treatment of children free of charge
Training:Company committed to train physicians and engineers
Access to proton centres (shorter journeys for patients requiring proton therapy):The uptake of radiotherapy treatment by patients is known to diminish with distance travelled by patients, which should ideally be limited to 45 minutes travel time. LIGHT can be installed in the heart of big cities, allowing patients to be treated at proximity to their family
No need to transport large equipment:LIGHT is designed to be transported in standard container and trucks (i.e. no road access blocked, use of cranes, etc.)
Treating patients in a green environment:LIGHT is designed to limit induced radiation with building and shielding requirements being signiﬁcantly less than current machines
|
STRATEGIC REPORT
|
GOVERNANCE REPORT
|
FINANCIAL REPORT
|
Introduction
|
The Need
|
The Availability
|
The Breakthrough
|
The Business Model
Introduction
Our Vision, Mission and Values
Our vision:
To develop a more aﬀordable proton-based radiotherapy system, using an innovative and clinically more eﬀective technology, and saving many more lives from cancer
Our mission:
To facilitate the wider use of radiation with protons for treating all forms of cancers by commercialising a novel technology, and building on the success and scientiﬁc know-how of CERN (Centre Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire)
|
GOVERNANCE REPORT
|
FINANCIAL REPORT
|
The Need
|
The Availability
|
The Breakthrough
|
The Business Model
We choose the right path, not the easy path. We do the right thing to ensure patient safety, the safety of our users and the safety of our staﬀ. We are rigorous in our research, our development and our testing, never accepting short-cuts.
We collaborate across our professional disciplines, and with our suppliers and investors, to create outcomes that go beyond the sum of the parts. Putting the well-being of patients and staﬀ at the heart of our mission, we change people's lives for good.
We focus on patient outcomes, on reliability and consistency. Our professionalism, commitment and precision deliver world-class results, meeting the most stringent medical requirements.
We push the boundaries of what can be achieved between physics and engineering, creating something that has never been done before. Our agility and entrepreneurial spirit are changing cancer treatment for ever.