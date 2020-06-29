Advanced Oncotherapy : 2019 Annual Report

2 1

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other

GOVERNANCE REPORT

FINANCIAL REPORT

Implementing a Value-Enhancing Commercial ModelThe Size of the OpportunityCommercial Traction is Gathering MomentumPrincipal Risks and Risk Management

Cancer in a Broader ContextRadiation Therapy, a Powerful Weapon Against CancerProton Therapy, a More Targeted Approach of RadiationThe Advantages of Proton TherapyWhere Proton Therapy can add most Value

Advanced Oncotherapy and ADAM at a GlanceStrong Social Impact and True Sense of PurposeOur Vision, Mission and Values

•A highly recognised and experienced management team with a successful track-record of value creation

•Staﬀ: 129 in oﬃces in London, Geneva, Daresbury, the US and the Netherlands

•The production of LIGHT and components is outsourced to established OEMs (such as VDL, Toshiba, Philips)

•Four streams of prospective revenues: sale of LIGHT systems, maintenance, software licence fees, project management fees, which brings a diversiﬁed and sustainable source of cash-ﬂows

•Process for scaling-up production well advanced; assembly lines in partnership with STFC (UK governmental organisation)

•First commercial system to be installed and operated in London

•LIGHT has been designed to accelerate protons in a linear fashion, which has several advantages over circular systems, including a smaller footprint, modular design, ease of installation, fast electronic control of the proton beam and energy, signiﬁcant cost savings throughout every step of the project

•ADAM, a spin-oﬀ from CERN, the world's most advanced lab for nuclear science, was acquired in 2014

•Advanced Oncotherapy's purpose is to democratise proton therapy, a fast-growing subset of radiation oncology, by designing, assembling, selling and maintaining proton therapy systems called LIGHT

Advanced Oncotherapy and ADAM at a Glance

•Lower costs for setting up proton therapy centres are needed to decrease the cost of treatment

•Price of proton therapy treatment in the UK comprised between £60,000 and £90,000

•Growing scientiﬁc evidence of proton therapy; more than 1,200 papers published every year

•Proton therapy: similar eﬃcacy to X-rays; up to 60% less damage to healthy surrounding tissues

•Approximately 14,000 X-rays machines are used in the treatment of up to 60% of cancer cases

•More than 10 million cases are expected to be diagnosed every year by 2030

•Second cause of death globally, cancer accounts for 13% of all deaths worldwide

Strong Social Impact and True Sense of Purpose

Proton therapy for many, not just a few:Democratise proton therapy by reducing the treatment cost

Helping customers:Business model focused on providing a turnkey solution, including project management, training, maintenance and ﬁnancing

Children:Company committed to support the treatment of children free of charge

Training:Company committed to train physicians and engineers

Access to proton centres (shorter journeys for patients requiring proton therapy):The uptake of radiotherapy treatment by patients is known to diminish with distance travelled by patients, which should ideally be limited to 45 minutes travel time. LIGHT can be installed in the heart of big cities, allowing patients to be treated at proximity to their family

No need to transport large equipment:LIGHT is designed to be transported in standard container and trucks (i.e. no road access blocked, use of cranes, etc.)

Treating patients in a green environment:LIGHT is designed to limit induced radiation with building and shielding requirements being signiﬁcantly less than current machines